U.S. Ambassador Visits NAMRU SOUTH

LIMA, Peru (May 20, 2026) Bernie Navarro, U.S. Ambassador to Peru, visited the Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) SOUTH laboratory on May 20, reaffirming the longstanding partnership between the two nations in advancing infectious disease research and regional health security.

Navarro met with scientists and support personnel, and received briefings from local staff on current biosurveillance and infectious disease research efforts throughout the Amazon basin. The visit highlighted how NAMRU SOUTH monitors emerging and reemerging infectious diseases in one of the most biodiverse and epidemiologically significant regions in the world.

“For more than 40 years, this command has maintained a continuous presence in the Peruvian Amazon,” explained Lt. Cmdr. Jose Garcia, science director for NAMRU SOUTH, “working closely with local partners to strengthen public health preparedness, disease outbreak detection and biomedical research collaboration.”

“Our strategic location in Iquitos enables rapid identification and characterization of pathogens that may pose risks not only to Peru, but also to the broader region and worldwide community,” Garcia added.

NAMRU SOUTH operates under Chief of Mission authority through the U.S. Embassy in Peru and is co -located with the embassy in Lima. The command also employs locally employed staff through the embassy, integrating Peruvian nationals into the unit’s day-to-day operation alongside U.S. personnel.

Navarro presented two local NAMRU SOUTH staff with “Extra Mile Awards,” in recognition of their contributions to the command mission.

The awards underscored the role that Peruvian scientists, technicians and support personnel play in the success of NAMRU SOUTH’s mission and strengthening the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Peru.

NAMRU SOUTH, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts research, surveillance

and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures in the

SOUTHCOM Area of Responsibility to better prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of

Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality.