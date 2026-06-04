Conversation with Carol tomorrow, June 5, legislative updates and more!

Dear Neighbor,

As the weather warms up and the school year comes to a close, many families across West Michigan are looking forward to spending more time outdoors and enjoying all that summer has to offer. From afternoons at the pool to weekends spent near Michigan’s lakes and waterways, this season brings countless opportunities to relax, explore and connect with loved ones. As we head into the summer months, it is also an important time to keep water safety top of mind to help ensure that everyone can enjoy the season safely. Whether it’s supervising children near water, wearing life jackets while boating or staying informed about local safety guidance, small precautions can make a meaningful difference in protecting ourselves, our families and our communities this summer.

As always, don’t hesitate to reach out to my office by phone at 517-373-0476 or by email at [email protected]. You can also follow me on social media for the most up-to-date information.

Upcoming Coffee Hour

My next coffee hour will be Friday, June 5, at 10 a.m. at Gypsum Grill in the Mines Golf Club, 330 Covell Ave. SW Suite A, in Grand Rapids. Come share any concerns that are important to you and your community and hear updates on the work being done for our district and the remainder of the legislative year. I hope to see you there!

Summer Water Safety Reminders

As families across West Michigan begin spending more time near pools, lakes and beaches this summer, taking a few simple precautions can help keep everyone safe while enjoying the water.

Wear Life Jackets: Children and inexperienced swimmers should always wear properly fitted life jackets near open water and while boating.

Never Swim Alone: Always swim with a buddy and make sure someone nearby is aware when children are in or around the water.

Stay Alert Around Michigan Lakes: Water conditions can change quickly, especially in the Great Lakes. Be mindful of strong currents, changing weather and posted beach warnings.

Keep an Eye on Children: Even shallow water can be dangerous. Constant supervision is one of the most important ways to prevent accidents.

Helpful Water Safety Resources

To learn more about water safety tips, beach conditions and boating guidance before heading out this summer, please visit the Michigan Department of Natural Resources water safety page. These resources provide important information to help us stay safe while enjoying Michigan’s lakes, pools and waterways this summer.

Legislative Update

Since passing the Republican-led House version of the state budget last month, lawmakers in both the House and Senate have continued working together to move the budget process forward and finalize funding priorities for the year ahead. As these conversations continue, I remain focused on advocating for investments that support our communities, strengthen local services and address the needs of families across our district.

In the coming weeks, the Legislature will continue refining the budget before a final proposal is approved. I have been meeting with some constituents/members of Kent County Head Start as we discuss their funding in the budget. I will continue keeping residents informed as the process moves forward and as decisions impacting our communities take shape.

I Want to Hear from You!

Staying connected with our community is incredibly important to me. Whether you have questions, need assistance or want to share your thoughts, I encourage you to reach out to my office. Hearing directly from our neighbors helps me better understand the needs of our district and advocate more effectively on your behalf.

Additionally, as we move into 2026, my office wants to continue engaging with you to hear your ideas, questions and concerns. Therefore, we want to better understand how we can most effectively communicate with our constituents moving forward. Please take a moment to complete the survey below about my e‑newsletters and Conversations with Carol events.

Link to Survey: Constituent Survey