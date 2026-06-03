Public Comment Period – 2027 Qualified Allocation Plan

The Arkansas Development Finance Authority (ADFA) hereby gives notice that a

public comment period for suggestions for the 2027 Qualified Allocation Plan

(QAP) will be open until Friday, June 19, 2026 at 4:30pm. ADFA will still conduct

an in person Public Hearing on the 2027 QAP at a later date.

All interested persons are invited to submit written comments and suggestions

regarding the 2027 QAP. Written comments should be sent to: Mr. John

Blackwell, Vice President of Tax Credits, john.blackwell@arkansas.gov , 501-

682-5468. Thank you for your continued support of affordable housing in Arkansas