The Arkansas Development Finance Authority (ADFA) hereby gives notice that a
public comment period for suggestions for the 2027 Qualified Allocation Plan
(QAP) will be open until Friday, June 19, 2026 at 4:30pm. ADFA will still conduct
an in person Public Hearing on the 2027 QAP at a later date.
All interested persons are invited to submit written comments and suggestions
regarding the 2027 QAP. Written comments should be sent to: Mr. John
Blackwell, Vice President of Tax Credits, john.blackwell@arkansas.gov , 501-
682-5468. Thank you for your continued support of affordable housing in Arkansas
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Public Comment Period – 2027 Qualified Allocation Plan
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