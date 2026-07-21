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NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD – THE ARKANSAS CDBG-DR 2025 MULTI-FAMILY NEW CONSTRUCTION PROGRAM POLICIES AND PROCEDURE  

The State of Arkansas received $59,048,000 in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for two Presidentially Declared Disasters in Arkansas known as (DR-4698), which consisted of severe storms and tornadoes in 2023; and (DR-4788) for severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding in 2024. These funds will be administered by the Arkansas Development Finance Authority (ADFA). 

A public comment period for ADFA’s Multi-Family New Construction Program Policies and Procedures will extend for 15 days beginning 8:00 am Thursday, July 23, 2026, and will end 4:30 pm Thursday, August 6, 2026. During the 15-day public comment period, written comments should be directed to this email address: ADFA.CDBGDR@arkansas.gov or via postal mail to Lori Brockway, ADFA Federal Housing Programs, 1 Commerce Way, Little Rock, AR 72202 or via fax to (501) 682-5939. All comments will be considered in the final draft of the Policies and Procedures submitted to HUD. 

The Policies and Procedures may be provided in alternative formats (i.e., Braille, large print, audio tape) for the disabled, or in Spanish, upon written request via email to: Lori.Brockway@Arkansas.gov

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD – THE ARKANSAS CDBG-DR 2025 MULTI-FAMILY NEW CONSTRUCTION PROGRAM POLICIES AND PROCEDURE  

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