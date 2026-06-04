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Next Move AZ: Join June 16 virtual meeting on transportation needs

PHOENIX –  The Arizona Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, June 16, to hear directly from Arizonans across the state about their transportation challenges and needs. The meeting is part of the Next Move Arizona statewide listening tour to develop a shared vision for the state’s transportation system that safely connects people and empowers the economy.

To register for the meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m., please visit azdot.gov/Listening

The session will feature remarks by ADOT Director Jennifer Toth, followed by an interactive session to gather feedback on transportation issues and priorities and a demonstration of an online mapping tool to provide location-specific comments. 

“We have visited locations around the state with a goal of strengthening the connection between our transportation system and the communities it serves,” Toth said. “This interactive virtual session is a chance for us to hear from those we may not get to see in person.” 

Those unable to join the meeting can provide input by completing a short survey and commenting on an interactive map at nextmoveaz.com

The Next Move Arizona listening tour launched in late 2025 and is scheduled to continue through July. To date, the tour has included approximately 60 in-person listening sessions throughout the state with cities and towns, tribal nations, regional planning organizations and community organizations, as well as Next Move Arizona booths at 14 community events. 

For more information on Next Move Arizona, please visit nextmoveaz.com

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Next Move AZ: Join June 16 virtual meeting on transportation needs

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