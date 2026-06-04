Tribal Court Prosecutor Open-Door Office Hours
The Comanche Nation Prosecutor Jonathan Rohrer, has established open-door office hours to meet with tribal members.
The weekly hours set aside will be Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Courthouse.
For more information, please call (580) 360-0618.
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