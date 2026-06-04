Padelgest unveils Hit-X: the intelligent tech ecosystem transforming global padel

The world’s first padel court with white turf

The company dazzles the sector with its disruptive R&D solution, with official launch scheduled for autumn 2026.

I always knew that investing in technology was the right path” — Sergi Estupiña, CEO of Padelgest

BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The padel universe has witnessed a major turning point. Padelgest , a pioneering company and benchmark in padel court manufacturing, captured everyone's attention at the recent Padel World Summit held at Fira de Barcelona. The company presented the culmination of its most ambitious technological project: Hit-X , a disruptive and intelligent solution integrated into a structural work of art. The launch comes alongside an unprecedented aesthetic novelty: the first white court on the market, a concept that has caused a true sensation. Clubs and industry professionals have already begun the countdown, as there are barely five months left before its official commercialization begins this coming autumn.Technology inspired by 'Knight Rider'Hit-X is the result of over three years of intensive research, development and innovation by Padelgest's in-house engineering team, backed by an investment of nearly 1.5 million euros.“I always knew that investing in technology was the right path,” explains Sergi Estupiña, CEO of Padelgest. “I was inspired by the TV series Knight Rider, where the car talked to the driver and gave him key information. Now, the court speaks to the players, providing real-time data on the game’s progress so they can correct their performance.”The Hit-X digital ecosystem consists of two revolutionary elements:• XBand: A smartwatch designed to monitor player activity on the court.• XNetpole: Smart posts that not only automate net tensioning (reducing maintenance costs) but also act as scoreboards and dynamic screens for advertising, weather data, and club information.This technology enhances the overall experience by creating a “show effect” that transforms the sport for players, coaches, referees, and spectators alike.The first white court: A unique visual innovationAdding to the technological spectacle of Hit-X was a visual milestone at the Barcelona trade fair: the presentation of the world’s first padel court with white turf. This avant-garde concept drew an immediate reaction from industry professionals, who praised its striking visual impact.Countdown to the global marketAlthough the development is already a fully tested and perfected reality designed to offer the highest-quality finishes to managers and professionals, the market window will open this coming autumn.Currently, the company has an annual production capacity of 400 XNetpoles and 4,000 XBands, a figure the company expects to scale significantly with the backing of an investment group. Padelgest, which previously transformed the market by creating the Superpanoramic court (now replicated by most of the industry), protects its developments with global American patents.The U.S.: The Next Frontier of Padelgest’s Global ExpansionThe firm’s international focus is undeniable: exports already account for 60% of Padelgest’s revenue. The U.S. market is shaping up to be its main target for foreign expansion, showing immense interest in the entertainment concept that Hit-X offers. In fact, the company is already planning its debut at the next edition of the RacquetX trade show, to be held in Florida in April 2027.While international growth consolidates, the domestic market isn’t slowing down either, recording a record year with installations of up to 17 courts per club. As padel continues its global rise, Padelgest shows no signs of slowing down: its engineers are already developing new versions of Hit-X and exploring how to bring these advances to other net sports, including tennis, pickleball and volleyball.Marta RoviraHead of Communications at Padelgest / Hit-Xmarta@padelgest.com

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