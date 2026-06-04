ITOrizon Strengthens Global System Integration Capabilities with New Trichy Delivery Center

ITOrizon opens a delivery center in Trichy, India, strengthening its global network to accelerate ERP & supply chain delivery for mid-market clients.

Organizations prioritize connectivity & efficiency. The challenge is integrating systems at scale. Trichy strengthens our ability to deliver consistent, quality outcomes for client growth.” — Shan Muthuvelu, CEO and President of ITOrizon Inc

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITOrizon, a global system integrator focused on ERP and supply chain solutions, has established a new delivery center in Trichy, India, further strengthening its global delivery network and competitive position.Headquartered in Atlanta, ITOrizon brings over a decade of experience delivering end-to-end ERP and supply chain programs for multinational organizations across platforms including Oracle, Manhattan Associates, and Hardis Group. The Trichy center complements existing operations in Bangalore and Sharjah, expanding capacity across system integration, application development, and managed services The additional capacity enables ITOrizon to support faster solution delivery through low-code and no-code platforms, helping clients accelerate implementation timelines and reduce dependency on large internal IT teams. This is particularly relevant for mid-sized organizations scaling their technology landscape.With this expansion, ITOrizon enhances its ability to offer flexible engagement models, improve delivery speed, and maintain cost efficiency. The focus remains on practical execution, integrating with existing systems, and driving measurable business outcomes.The new facility also expands access to skilled talent and supports ITOrizon’s continued growth in the mid-market segment, while contributing to the region’s evolving technology ecosystem.Leadership Perspective“Organizations are prioritizing system connectivity and operational efficiency. The key challenge is ensuring systems integrate effectively at scale. The Trichy center strengthens our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality outcomes while supporting client growth.” said Shan Muthuvelu, President of ITOrizon Inc.About ITOrizon:ITOrizon is a global services company with over 10 years of experience in delivering excellence in supply chain processes, operational innovation, digitalization programs and zero-code solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with offices in Bangalore, India, Sharjah, UAE, and now Trichy, India. ITOrizon specializes in end-to-end IT and supply chain ecosystem services.With expertise across the Top 3 Gartner Magic Quadrant Leaders, including Manhattan Associates, Oracle, and Blue Yonder, ITOrizon serves a growing roster of 80+ direct customers across 15+ countries, spanning 5 continents.

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