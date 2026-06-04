Kurt Rietz to Appear on Kingdom Creators TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kurt Rietz, founder of HOT Recharge, is set to appear on Kingdom Creators TV, where he will share insights on fintech innovation, value-based leadership, and building technology solutions in challenging economic environments.Kingdom Creators is a groundbreaking faith-based TV series that shines a light on Christian entrepreneurs who credit their success not just to strategy or hustle, but to God. Each episode features real, raw stories from business owners who’ve navigated trials, setbacks, and uncertainty – and came out stronger because they put their trust in Him.You can find out more about the show by going to website In his episode, Rietz will explore building a tech business in Zimbabwe during hyperinflation, pioneering SMS-based mobile payment systems, and lessons from scaling innovation with limited resources.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Kingdom Creators TV continues to spotlight individuals shaping their fields.Kurt’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more about it by visiting http://cast.kingdomcreatorstv.com/kurt-rietz

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