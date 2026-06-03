Notice of Funding Availability for CAB & CDBG Public Services Programs
The Community Assistance Board (CAB) of St. Charles County is accepting applications for the following funding opportunities:
2027 CAB Homeless and Indigent Funds
County-funded grants available to nonprofit organizations providing services to homeless and indigent residents of St. Charles County
2026 CDBG Public Services Funds
Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds available for Homeless Prevention and Community Services programs that primarily benefit low- and moderate-income persons, in accordance with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirements
Eligible Applicants:
Nonprofit organizations serving homeless and indigent residents of St. Charles County
Application Deadline:
Applications must be submitted online no later than Friday, August 14, 2026.
More Information
Additional information is available on the Community Assistance Board webpage.
Questions: Pinar Turker, Community Development Department — pturker@sccmo.org
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