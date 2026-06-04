ATTENTION: New Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) W...

The federal government has recently made significant changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that could affect eligibility for New Yorkers, who receive these benefits.

Under a federal budget bill that was signed into law last year, broader SNAP work requirements will be imposed on "Able Bodied Adults Without Dependents" who receive SNAP benefits.

Since March, the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) has been communicating that people who receive SNAP benefits must now take part in employment, job search, or education/training for 80 hours per month, or volunteer activities for 18 hours per month. If people who receive SNAP benefits do not comply with these work requirements, they will not be able to receive SNAP for more than three months and will lose their benefits. These expanded SNAP requirements went into effect statewide on March 1, 2026, and some recipients began losing their benefits in June.

In preparation to implement the new federal requirement, OTDA has conducted training and outreach to social services districts to help SNAP recipients maintain benefits by identifying anyone meeting an exemption and making sure they understand how to comply: most people served by OPWDD will meet at least one of these exemptions. OTDA is requiring districts to help clients retain SNAP by assisting with their job search, offering a qualifying activity, such as a volunteer opportunity, and more.

We understand that this may be the first time you, or those you support, are learning about the new requirements. Please be sure to work with your Care Manager if you are concerned that this could affect you.

Below are some resources from OTDA that may be helpful in explaining the requirements and in keeping your SNAP assistance:

For more information about SNAP and the new requirements, please visit https://otda.ny.gov.