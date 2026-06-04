More AML Compliance Professionals Seek ACCPA Accreditation

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Global compliance professionals pursue ACCPA credential to strengthen practical AML skills and career development

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Certified Compliance Professionals and Associates (ACCPA ) announced growing global interest in its ACCPA accreditation as anti-money laundering professionals seek practical credentials to support their work in financial crime prevention.As financial crimes continue to evolve across borders, compliance professionals are placing greater emphasis on credentials that demonstrate AML knowledge, investigative skills, and practical readiness. The ACCPA accreditation is designed for professionals seeking to strengthen their understanding of anti-money laundering compliance, suspicious activity investigations, customer risk analysis, sanctions compliance, and AML risk typologies.Founded in 2015, ACCPA is a Los Angeles-based global professional body for AML compliance practitioners. The organization serves members in more than 180 countries and provides a platform for professionals to connect, exchange knowledge, and support stronger compliance practices across international markets.The ACCPA credential is awarded to professionals who complete the ACCPA Certification Program and pass the ACCPA Certification Exam. Candidates are given 60 days to prepare for the online supervised examination, which includes 100 questions, has a duration of 90 minutes, and requires a minimum passing score of 70 percent.ACCPA’s certification model is structured to make professional AML development more accessible to practitioners worldwide. Unlike many traditional certification pathways, ACCPA offers free membership with no ongoing membership fees, allowing certified and non-certified professionals to participate in its global compliance community.“ACCPA believes that fighting financial crime should not cost a fortune,” said Ernie Honya, President of ACCPA. “The organization’s goal is to support AML professionals with practical knowledge, accessible training, and a global community focused on stronger compliance standards.”The ACCPA Certification Program emphasizes real-world AML knowledge through case studies, risk scenarios, suspicious activity reporting, sanctions compliance, and customer due diligence concepts. This approach is intended to help professionals apply their learning within financial institutions, reporting entities, and compliance-focused organizations.ACCPA-certified professionals work across financial services, compliance, investigations, and related sectors, contributing to efforts that support stronger AML controls and responsible financial systems.About ACCPAACCPA is a global community for AML professionals worldwide. Founded in 2015, ACCPA provides a platform for AML professionals to connect, discuss, and share knowledge in AML compliance. The ACCPA Certification supports professionals seeking practical AML training and career development through a more accessible certification pathway. For more information, visit https://www.accpa.global

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