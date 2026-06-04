C3 Solutions Highlights Next Evolution of C3 Hive™ at Its UK Summit, Elevating Connected Logistics Collaboration

New upgrade extends visibility & collaboration beyond the yard, connecting suppliers, carriers, customers, stores and partners in one shared logistics ecosystem

The future of logistics depends on shared visibility and collaboration. C3 Hive™ Catalyst helps connect every stakeholder to improve coordination and execution across the network.” — Nicholas Couture, CEO of C3 Solutions

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- C3 Solutions , a leading provider of yard and dock management solutions, today unveiled Catalyst, the latest upgrade of its collaborative logistics ecosystem C3 Hive ™. Introduced at the company's logistics summit in Birmingham, this significant enhancement of C3 Hive™ aims to extend real-time visibility and seamless collaboration across the logistics network, effectively connecting shippers, carriers, drivers, partners, suppliers, customers, and stores into one shared operational environment.A New Standard for Operational Collaboration------------------------------------------------------------Logistics operations continue to face disruptions due to fragmented systems and communication silos. C3 Hive™ Catalyst addresses these challenges by expanding C3 Hive’s robust capabilities beyond internal yard and dock management, promoting network-wide visibility and collaboration. The enhanced ecosystem significantly improves real-time decision-making and operational efficiency, driving productivity gains for all stakeholders."Logistics today demands seamless coordination and complete visibility across all stakeholders," said Nicholas Couture, CEO of C3 Solutions. "C3 Hive™ Catalyst represents our commitment to evolving our solutions to meet these growing industry needs, creating a more connected and efficient operational standard for logistics execution."Enhancing the Hive Ecosystem-----------------------------------------Initially connecting shippers, carriers, and drivers, C3 Hive™ Catalyst now integrates partners, suppliers, customers, and stores. Stakeholders can participate without heavy system integration, benefiting from rapid onboarding and straightforward use.Greg Braun, CRO of C3 Solutions, highlighted the practical benefits: "Catalyst takes our existing C3 Hive™ capabilities and broadens their impact, allowing every logistics participant to easily collaborate and benefit from shared visibility. Our goal is practical execution, driving real value through enhanced connectivity and operational simplicity."Why the United Kingdom?-----------------------------------The UK is a critical logistics and distribution hub, particularly around Birmingham, where distribution centers, factories, and consumers create high levels of logistical activity. C3’s dedicated summit provides a prime opportunity for the company to engage closely with customers and prospects, reinforcing its strong UK presence.C3 Solutions currently connects hundreds of logistics sites globally, managing millions of transactions and stakeholder interactions through C3 Hive™. The UK market represents a significant proportion of C3's active customers and connected sites, underscoring the strategic importance of C3 Hive™ Catalyst's UK introduction.UK Summit and Warehouse & yard 2026 Integration--------------------------------------------------------------------The C3 Summit marks the ideal venue to announce C3 Hive™ Catalyst, emphasizing collaboration and connected logistics execution. Following the summit, C3 Solutions will continue discussions at Warehouse & Yard 2026 trade show, Booth D7, inviting attendees to explore C3 Hive™ Catalyst further and learn about ongoing industry innovations.About C3 Solutions-------------------------C3 Solutions is a leading provider of cloud-based yard management and dock scheduling software, dedicated to helping logistics operations around the globe achieve greater efficiency, visibility, and sustainability. With over two decades of expertise, C3 Solutions serves more than 1650 global sites and supports over 230000 active users worldwide.For media enquiries, contact:

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