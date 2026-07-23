AI Infrastructure Boom Creates New Global Logistics Challenge, Industry Leaders Say

(L-R) Bronson Hsieh, former Chairman of Evergreen Marine and Yang Ming Marine Transport; Colley Hwang, Chairman and CEO of DIGITIMES; Catherine Chien, Chairwoman of Dimerco; Jeffrey Shih, CEO of Dimerco; and James Evans, GM, Cargo Commercial, Cathay Pacific Airways Catherine Chien, Chairwoman of Dimerco Jeffrey Shih, CEO of Dimerco

Dimerco Express Group marks 55th anniversary with supply chain summit examining the AI-driven transformation of global logistics

AI may be powered by chips, but it’s enabled by logistics.” — Catherine Chien, Chairwoman, Dimerco Express Group

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As companies around the world race to build the data centers needed to power artificial intelligence, industry leaders say the movement of AI infrastructure has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing areas of logistics demand.That was the central theme discussed by more than 150 customers and supply chain experts gathered in Taipei as Dimerco Express Group marked its 55th anniversary with its "Beyond the Next Horizon" Supply Chain Summit.AI infrastructure encompasses the thousands of components manufactured in multiple countries that must be delivered before an AI data center can operate. Between now and 2030, global demand for data center capacity could almost triple, requiring nearly $7 trillion in investment, according to McKinsey Unlike traditional consumer electronics, AI infrastructure requires the coordinated movement of oversized, high-value and highly sensitive equipment from manufacturers across Asia to hyperscale data centers under construction around the world.“AI is like the Industrial Revolution for information,” said Dimerco CEO Jeffrey Shih. “Just as factories once required steel, machinery, and railroads, AI requires massive data centers. Every server, switch, cooling unit, and power system must be manufactured, transported across the globe, cleared through customs, stored, and delivered to data centers safely, securely and on time.”Shih added that, as deployment schedules accelerate and equipment values rise, companies must prepare for a far more complex logistics environment. Those challenges include trade compliance , stepped-up export control measures, managing risk for shipments valued in the tens of millions of US dollars, damage-free handling of highly delicate equipment, and precisely timed deliveries to data centers under construction.One of the keynote speakers at the Supply Chain Summit was Colley Hwang, Chairman and CEO of DIGITIMES, a Taiwan-based technology media, research and market intelligence organization specializing in semiconductors, computing and global supply chains. Hwang said semiconductor and technology executives are increasingly focused on the hardware bottlenecks affecting AI data center construction.“Our readers' questions have shifted from ‘What can AI do?’ to ‘Where does computing power come from?’” said Hwang.The summit also explored how AI infrastructure is reshaping the air cargo market. While e-commerce remains an important source of demand, the rapid deployment of AI servers, networking equipment and other high-value infrastructure is creating one of the fastest-growing segments of premium air freight, moving from Asian manufacturing hubs to hyperscale data centers around the world.According to Dimerco Chairwoman Catherine Chien, AI is clearly the next big supply chain management challenge. “With global shipping, trade compliance and bonded warehousing services, Dimerco is well positioned to help companies move AI equipment from Asia’s manufacturing base to data centers worldwide.”She added, “AI may be powered by chips, but it's enabled by logistics.”About Dimerco Express Group----------------------------------------Founded in Taiwan in 1971 and listed on the Taipei Exchange (5609), Dimerco Express Group is a top Asia-based freight forwarder connecting Asia with the world through international air freight, ocean freight, contract logistics and supply chain solutions. Dimerco operates a global network of over 300 service locations connected on a cloud-based digital logistics platform. Learn more at https://www.dimerco.com For media enquiries, contact:

Dimerco Taiwan: Logistics Solutions for Global Technology Supply Chains

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.