First Defender Weapon Trainer Course at Kunsan

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Security Forces Squadron achieved a notable milestone in local training capabilities by integrating nonspecialized personnel into instructor roles during the inaugural Defender Weapon Trainer course at Kunsan Air Base, May 26-27, 2026.

This initiative marked the first time the unit utilized 8th SFS defenders, rather than combat arms specialists, as the primary instructors. Additionally, this marked the first time the unit partnered with a Republic of Korea Army detachment to utilize their range for these qualifications. The two-day course paired classroom instruction with a day of live-fire qualification.

“The aim of the course is to bolster the reach of combat arms training and maintenance, which is a critically manned career field,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lynn Cartagena, 8th SFS noncommissioned officer in charge of combat arms training and maintenance. “By expanding on the 'leader-led' training concept, we allow our NCOs to leverage their practical experience and credibility to develop our defenders.”

Coordinating the course required a squadron-wide effort, Cartagena explained, aligning the armory, training flight, vehicle control teams, and more to meet strict safety standards. By utilizing the nearby ROKA range, the squadron also bypassed traditional logistical hurdles. This approach directly addresses the unit’s training load and expands CATM’s capabilities with the unit’s primary focus to train the base populous how to confidently handle and employ firearms.

“It’s impressive to think that we were able to save about 12 hours of training time,” Cartagena expressed.

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Bridger Boyd, 8th SFS flight commander and a student in the course, explained, "’Cops teaching cops’ allows more of a coaching environment rather than a teaching environment. Just by the title there is a mutual understanding, foundation, and standard operating procedure between student and instructor. The instructor understands how the defenders work and can sharpen the skills said defender much easier."

The course is designed to decentralize training authority, dispersing instructor capabilities across the entire squadron rather than concentrating it solely within a specialized flight.

“By utilizing ‘cops to teach cops,’ we are identifying and training experienced Technical Sergeants, Staff Sergeants, and more to serve as fire team leads who can qualify their own members,” said Senior Airman Gregory Webber, 8th SFS combat arms training and maintenance instructor. “This approach shifts our training culture to ensure that well-suited individuals within the standard Security Forces career field are capable of performing and instructing at a high level, rather than relying solely on specialized combat arms personnel.”

“DWT is just part of the big picture to make CATM more flexible and dynamic,” Cartagena stated regarding the future of the program.

As Kunsan continues to strengthen its defense posture, initiatives such as this course demonstrate the Wolf Pack’s commitment to defending the base through combined partnerships.