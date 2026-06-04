Strengthening support – American Legion national commander visits Chièvres Air Base

CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – Leaders from the American Legion arrived with a clear mission – listen to Soldiers, assess their quality of life and take their needs directly to the Department of State. Dan Wiley, American Legion national commander, Doug Hensley, American Legion aide to the national commander, Sean Counihan, American Legion national security director, and Hans Stockenberger, American Legion national executive committeeman for France met with Soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux during a visit on Jun. 2, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium.

During the European tour, which included stops in Italy and the United Kingdom, members of the delegation met with Soldiers, Airmen and military Families to gain insight into the opportunities and challenges of overseas assignments. Discussions centered around quality-of-life issues, Family support programs and overall well-being of service members far from home.

Wiley and his team were welcomed to the Benelux by Yvette Castro, USAG Benelux deputy to the garrison commander, and enjoyed a luncheon with Soldiers from the Benelux and their Families. The gathering provided an opportunity for open dialogue and personal connection, reinforcing the American Legion’s longstanding mission to support service members, veterans and their Families wherever they serve. The conversations that followed brought valuable perspectives on the importance of maintaining strong support networks, accessible resources and resilient military communities.

In addition to meeting with service members, the delegation participated in several key engagements with senior diplomatic and military leaders. The visit included a meeting with Bill White, U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, discussions with Col. Jared Thompson, U.S. National Military Representative to Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), and tours of NATO installations that highlighted the critical role U.S. forces play in strengthening the Alliance and advancing collective security.

As U.S. forces continue to support NATO missions and strengthen relationships with Allies throughout Europe, visits such as these demonstrate the enduring bond between America’s military community and the organizations dedicated to serving them. The American Legion’s engagement with Soldiers, Airmen, and Families overseas reflects a shared commitment to service, leadership and the values that unite generations of Americans in uniform.