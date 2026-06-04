Borderless Solutions Expands Security and Connectivity Services in Melbourne

Borderless Solutions - Security Alarm, Camera and Home Automation in Melbourne Australia

Melbourne's trusted security installer now offers CCTV, Starlink, smart home automation, and WiFi solutions across 120+ suburbs in Victoria.

We are not just installing cameras. We are giving Melbourne homes and businesses confidence, control, and complete peace of mind through world-class security and connectivity.” — Usama Rao

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Borderless Solutions Expands Smart Security and Connectivity Services Across Greater MelbourneMelbourne’s trusted security system installer now serving 120+ suburbs with CCTV, Starlink, smart home automation, and full-spectrum connectivity solutionsBorderless Solutions, Melbourne’s leading security system installation and connectivity company, today announced a major expansion of its residential and commercial service offerings across Greater Melbourne and surrounding suburbs.The company, founded in 2021, now covers more than 120 suburbs and continues to grow its footprint as demand for smart security, Point-to-Point Wireless Solutions, Wi-Fi Access Points, Mesh Wi-Fi System, Starlink internet, and integrated home automation reaches record highs across Victoria.With Australians increasingly investing in home and business protection, Borderless Solutions has positioned itself as a one-stop-shop for every technology need — from CCTV camera installation and security alarm systems to NBN relocation, WiFi setup, TV antenna installation, and mobile signal boosters. The company’s certified technicians are fully licensed and insured, ensuring peace of mind for every client.“Our mission has always been simple — bring enterprise-grade security and connectivity to every home and business in Melbourne, at a price that makes sense. From a small retail shop in Nunawading to a large warehouse in Dandenong, we deliver the same level of expertise and care. We’re not just installing cameras; we’re giving people confidence and control over their spaces.” (Spokesperson, Borderless Solutions)Comprehensive Service PortfolioBorderless Solutions currently offers an extensive range of services tailored for homes, businesses, offices, warehouses, retail stores, and construction sites across Melbourne:1: CCTV Camera Installation — HD and 4K surveillance systems for indoor and outdoor environments2: Security Alarm Systems — intrusion detection, perimeter security, and emergency panic/duress alarms3: Access Control & Intercom Installation — keypad, card, and biometric entry systems4: Starlink Satellite Internet Installation — cutting-edge connectivity for homes and rural properties5: WiFi Installation & NBN Relocation — fast, reliable wireless network setup and migration6: TV Antenna & Mobile Signal Booster Installation — crystal-clear reception and enhanced mobile coverage7: Smart Home Automation — integrated lighting, security, and device control from a single platform8: Alarm Monitoring & Loss Prevention Solutions — 24/7 monitoring for businesses of all sizes9: TV Wall Mounting — professional installation for residential and commercial spacesThe company has seen particularly strong growth in suburbs including Nunawading, Glen Waverley, Dandenong, Clayton, Narre Warren, Berwick, Cheltenham, Richmond, St Kilda, Brunswick, Reservoir, Bundoora, Epping, Lilydale, Rowville, and Healesville, among many others. This geographic reach makes Borderless Solutions one of the most widely accessible security and tech installation providers in Victoria.In a notable development, the company has become one of Melbourne’s go-to specialists for Starlink satellite internet installation. With demand surging from both metro and peri-urban customers seeking high-speed, low-latency connectivity, Borderless Solutions offers complete end-to-end Starlink setup including dish mounting, cabling, and network integration.On the commercial side, the company specialises in CCTV surveillance systems for businesses, access control for multi-tenant offices and warehouses, business and commercial alarm installations, and comprehensive loss prevention solutions for retail environments. All installations comply with Australian standards and are backed by full warranty coverage.Borderless Solutions encourages homeowners, business operators, and property managers across Melbourne to take advantage of their free on-site quote offer. Technicians are available Monday through Saturday, 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and can be reached by phone, WhatsApp, or email.About Borderless SolutionsBorderless Solutions is Melbourne’s #1 trusted security system installer, founded in 2021. Specialising in CCTV camera installation, security alarm systems, access control, intercom systems, Starlink installation, WiFi setup, NBN relocation, TV antenna installation, mobile signal boosters, smart home automation, and commercial security solutions, the company serves 120+ suburbs across Greater Melbourne. All technicians are fully licensed and insured. Rated 4.9 stars on Google with hundreds of verified Melbourne customer reviews.Media & Customer ContactCompany: Borderless SolutionsPhone: 1300 520 116 | 0468 415 786WhatsApp: wa.me/61468415786Email: admin@borderlesssolutions.net.auWebsite: https://borderlesssolutions.net.au/ Address: Ground Floor, 470 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC | 81 Junction Rd, Nunawading VIC 3131Hours: Monday – Saturday: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PMSocial: Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin | YouTube

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