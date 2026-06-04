Emergency Grants to Serve Students Experiencing Homelessness

This program provides more than $320,00 in emergency assistance grants to disaster-impacted school districts to serve students experiencing homelessness as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the recent weather-related disasters.

Eligibility

Districts eligible for the grants program must

be located in a county that was included in a disaster emergency proclamation issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds between April 26, 2024, and June 28, 2024.

have 25 percent or more of the school community must be impacted by the weather-related disaster outlined in one of the proclamations, and

have 10 percent or more of the school community must be displaced or facing homelessness due to the weather-related disaster.

Award Amount

Eligible districts can apply for up to $80,000 in funding to provide wrap-around services and supports for students who are facing homelessness as a result of the natural disaster so they can attend school and fully participate in school activities.

Allowable Use of Funds

Allowable use of funds may include, but are not limited to:

Short-term, emergency housing, including motel/hotel stays.

School supplies, including school uniform fees, book/registration fees, activity registration fees and any supplies designated for school or extracurricular activities.

Groceries and wellness items, including clean clothing, personal hygiene items and household cleaning supplies.

Transportation assistance, including gas cards for the purchase of fuel.

School uniform fees, book/registration fees, activity registration fees and supplies designated for school or extracurricular activities.

The adaptation of space and purchase of supplies for any non-school facilities, including shelving for the creation of a food pantry/clothing closet, refrigeration units for a food pantry, washer and dryer units and cots for emergency shelters.

Costs for medical, dental, mental and other health services.

Costs associated with tracking, obtaining and transferring records necessary to enroll in school, including birth certificates, immunization or other required health records, academic records, guardianship records and evaluations for special programs or services.

Resources and activities to support the involvement of parents and guardians in the education of their children.

Costs associated with the coordination of schools and agencies in providing services to students facing homelessness.

Timeline

Applications for the Emergency Grants to Serve Students Experiencing Homelessness program will be accepted in IowaGrants.gov beginning July 17. The applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on July 31.

Apply

Funding Source

Funds for the Emergency Grants to Serve Students Experiencing Homelessness program are provided through the Iowa Department of Education’s portion of state set-aside funds through the American Rescue Plan - Homeless Children and Youth (ARP-HCY) to support the specific needs of children and youth facing homelessness in attending school and fully participating in school activities.