sslTrus by NicSRS Opens New Revenue Opportunities Through Cloud Code Signing

sslTrus by NicSRS

The program enables resellers to deliver cloud-based code signing services while addressing growing demand for software supply chain security.

ANKARA, TURKEY, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- sslTrus by NicSRS , a provider of digital trust and certificate automation solutions, is helping partners capitalize on the growing demand for cloud-based code signing through its Cloud Code Signing Reseller Program.As software supply chain security continues to gain attention across industries, organizations are increasingly adopting code signing certificates to verify software authenticity, protect users from tampering, and comply with evolving security requirements. At the same time, traditional hardware-based signing models often introduce operational challenges, including USB token logistics, device management, and limited support for distributed development teams. sslTrus Cloud Code Signing provides a cloud-native alternative that allows organizations to securely sign software without relying on physical signing devices. By leveraging centralized cloud HSM infrastructure and remote signing capabilities, the platform helps simplify signing operations while supporting modern DevSecOps workflows.The reseller program enables partners to offer cloud-based code signing services to their customers while benefiting from a centralized management experience. Through the sslTrus partner platform, resellers can manage orders, track certificate lifecycles, provision customer credentials, and support deployment activities from a unified interface.The platform supports a wide range of signing scenarios, including:1. Windows applications and executable files2. Dynamic link libraries (DLLs)3. Windows kernel drivers4. Java applications and JAR packages5. PowerShell scripts6. Docker containers and container-based workloads7. Firmware and software distribution packagesUnlike traditional token-based delivery models, sslTrus Cloud Code Signing allows customers to access signing services through secure cloud authentication, reducing hardware dependencies and enabling more flexible deployment across geographically distributed teams.The platform also supports API and command-line integrations, allowing organizations to incorporate signing operations into CI/CD pipelines using popular DevOps tools and automated release workflows.To help partners accelerate onboarding, sslTrus provides dedicated reseller documentation covering order management, certificate provisioning, credential generation, platform administration, and operational best practices. These resources are designed to simplify deployment and help partners begin offering cloud code signing services with minimal overhead.“Code signing is becoming an increasingly important component of software supply chain security,” said a spokesperson for NicSRS. “Through the sslTrus Cloud Code Signing Reseller Program, we aim to help partners expand their security portfolios while providing customers with a more flexible and scalable alternative to traditional hardware-based signing models.”As organizations continue modernizing software delivery processes, demand for cloud-based security services is expected to grow. The sslTrus reseller ecosystem is designed to help partners participate in this transition while delivering practical solutions for secure software distribution.About sslTrussslTrus is a digital trust brand powered by NicSRS, providing SSL/TLS certificates, certificate lifecycle management solutions, SSL automation services, and cloud-based code signing technologies for modern IT and DevSecOps environments. Its solutions help organizations simplify certificate operations, automate security workflows, and strengthen digital trust across applications, infrastructure, and software delivery pipelines.

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