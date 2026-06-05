NicSRS Expands SSL Automation Portfolio with sslTrus CaaS Reseller Edition

sslTrus CaaS by NicSRS

The upcoming release helps resellers deliver SSL automation as shorter certificate lifecycles drive demand for automated certificate management.

BERLIN, GERMANY, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NicSRS , a global provider of digital trust and certificate automation solutions, is expanding its SSL automation portfolio with the upcoming sslTrus CaaS Reseller Edition, designed to help resellers, hosting providers, MSPs, and system integrators offer automated SSL certificate management services to their customers.As certificate lifecycles continue to shorten, organizations are facing growing challenges in managing certificate issuance, renewal, deployment, and monitoring. Automation is becoming increasingly important for reducing operational overhead and minimizing the risk of certificate-related outages.To address these challenges, NicSRS previously launched sslTrus CaaS (Certificate-as-a-Service), a lightweight SSL automation solution that automates certificate issuance, renewal, deployment, and monitoring through a centralized cloud platform and its lightweight deployment agent, clmBot.Building on that foundation, the upcoming sslTrus CaaS Reseller Edition is designed to help partners extend SSL automation capabilities to their own customer base through a centralized management experience.The platform enables automated certificate lifecycle management while avoiding many of the deployment complexities often associated with traditional enterprise certificate management solutions. Its lightweight architecture supports environments including Nginx, Apache, IIS, Tomcat, Windows Server, Linux, and cloud-based infrastructures.At the core of the solution is clmBot, which automatically discovers certificates, retrieves renewed certificates, and deploys them to supported environments. The pull-based architecture eliminates the need to share root passwords or SSH credentials, helping organizations maintain stronger operational security.“The move toward shorter certificate lifecycles is accelerating the need for automation across organizations of all sizes,” said a NicSRS spokesperson. “With the upcoming reseller edition of sslTrus CaaS, we aim to help partners deliver practical SSL automation services that are simple to deploy and easy to manage.”The sslTrus CaaS Reseller Edition is expected to become available in the coming months. Additional partner resources and onboarding information will be announced closer to launch.About NicSRSNicSRS is a global cloud services distribution platform specializing in SSL/TLS certificates, certificate lifecycle management, SSL automation, and digital trust solutions for partners worldwide.

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