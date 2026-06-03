Governor Meyer Declares Statewide Drought Watch

All Three Delaware Counties, Particularly Sussex, Currently Show Significant Precipitation Deficits as Summer Nears



Governor Matt Meyer has issued a statewide drought watch due to precipitation levels experiencing a steep and steady decline throughout the state for the second time in three years, particularly in Kent and Sussex Counties. The Governor declared a drought watch after receiving guidance from the Delaware Water Supply Coordinating Council (WSCC).

The drought watch is in effect until further notice. During this time, Delawareans are asked to voluntarily reduce outdoor uses of water and practice wise water use in their homes in order to preserve the state’s water resources for more necessary uses.

The Governor’s decision follows a May 26 assessment of drought conditions by the WSCC and the subsequent recommendation from the Governor’s Drought Response Committee on May 29. The council found that the state would need to receive 21 inches of rainfall over the next three months – summer months when evaporation is at its highest – to recharge Delaware’s water supply back to normal levels.

“A drought watch calls for voluntary actions to reduce personal use of our water resources. Given how sharply water supply levels have dropped in many parts of the state over the last eight to 10 months, we urge Delawareans to take it very seriously,” DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson said. “Whatever Delawareans can do to personally help alleviate the current strain on our water supply is appreciated. We hope that starting voluntary conservation efforts now – along with some favorable weather – can help prevent more serious drought measures later this summer and fall.”

The recommendation that the Governor declare a drought watch came from a vote by the WSCC. Chaired by DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson, the council includes the state climatologist and other representatives from state and county governments, along with geologists, business interests, the agriculture community and water utilities. During the drought watch, DNREC encourages all Delaware residents and non-farm businesses to voluntarily reduce nonessential water use. Specifically, the WSCC drought watch guidelines include:

Limit watering of lawns and outdoor plants . Water lawns, groundcover, shrubs and trees sparingly and conservatively.

. Water lawns, groundcover, shrubs and trees sparingly and conservatively. Minimize watering with drinkable (potable) water. If non-drinkable water is available, use it on lawns and turf fields instead of potable water.

In addition to voluntarily water conservation measures, Delawareans are required by law through Sept. 30 to heed the state’s open burning ban, which prohibits activities such as bonfires, controlled burning (including always prohibited burning of leaves and yard waste), agricultural burning, fires for land clearing, and fires for demolition and removal of hazards. Additionally, the State Fire Marshal cautions residents to properly dispose of cigarettes and matches and avoid parking vehicles on or near dry leaves and grass to prevent unintentional fires.

The drought watch declared by the Governor is the first of three drought-related levels of action:

Drought Watch : Voluntary water conservation is encouraged given the potential for drought.

: Voluntary water conservation is encouraged given the potential for drought. Drought Warning : Water shortages become more likely, prompting more significant voluntary reductions in water use.

: Water shortages become more likely, prompting more significant voluntary reductions in water use. Drought Emergency: Worsening conditions would lead to a State of Emergency with mandatory water use restrictions.

Drought declarations are not based on any single indicator. Instead, the WSCC representatives monitor a range of indicators, including precipitation, stream flow, reservoir storage, groundwater levels and soil moisture. These indicators are evaluated over three to 12 months to assess long-term trends. Across Delaware, unusually low levels of precipitation and soil moisture indicate a need for a statewide drought watch. Although major water reservoirs in Northern New Castle County remain within normal ranges, low stream flows in that area could warrant concern as it is those streams that are needed to refill the reservoirs.

State officials and the WSCC will continue to assess water conditions and will provide guidance if a drought warning or emergency becomes necessary. In the meantime, the WSCC and its members are closely watching weather patterns and advising Delawareans to conserve water to help prevent more severe and possibly mandatory restrictions.

To learn more about drought preparedness and water conservation, visit DNREC’s drought resource page at de.gov/drought and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense webpage for tips on saving water.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 75,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube or LinkedIn .

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov