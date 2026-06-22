Delaware State Parks Kicks Off Virtual 5K Fundraiser to Celebrate 75th Anniversary

As part of the 75th anniversary celebration of Delaware State Parks, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control unveiled the Parks for Everyone 5K Fundraiser, where people can run, walk or roll at a time and state park of their choice. The fundraiser benefits the Delaware State Park Fund with the Delaware Community Foundation.

“This is another great opportunity to celebrate the diversity of our state parks and our trails while supporting all the great services we provide to the community,” said Matt Ritter, Director of DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation.

Delaware State Parks offers more than 27,000 acres in 17 state parks, the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina. The Parks for Everyone Fundraiser costs $35 and will allow participants to enjoy their favorite trail or discover new ones across the state parks. Participants are encouraged to share their adventures at #75YearsOfDEStateParks5K. All participants will receive a collectible 75th anniversary golf towel, an official race bib and an excuse to enjoy nature.

The Virtual 5K Fundraiser can occur anytime from June 22 – Dec. 1. Register online at Parks For Everyone 5K. Accessibility options in state parks include accessible trails, beach access mats as well as the free use of beach chairs and Trackchairs, which are motorized wheelchairs with wide treads built for tackling various terrains. Entrance fees are in effect until Nov. 30 for state parks so consider purchasing an annual pass. Parks offers a discount Annual Pass Assistance Program for those who receive aid through a State Service Center or free daily passes through local public libraries.

“All money raised will benefit the State Park Fund at the Delaware Community Foundation and will be used for ongoing support of our parks, facilities and great programs such as school scholarships, lifeguards and summer concerts,” said Ritter.

For more information on anniversary celebration activities and merchandise, visit 75th – Delaware State Parks.