Go digital: Discover all you can do online with Social Security

Whether for your next mission, your family’s future or life after service, you already already know the value of planning ahead. Your personal “my Social Security” account helps you do just that. It’s the most convenient way to do business with Social Security, anytime and from any internet-connected device.

What Veterans can do with an online account

With your my Social Security account, you can securely access your information, manage your benefits without visiting a field office and keep an eye on your personal records. Whether you’re transitioning out of the military, working in a civilian career or already retired, your account moves with you.

If you’re already receiving benefits, you can:

Set up or change direct deposit, including to a new bank after a relocation.

Get a Social Security 1099 (SSA-1099) form for tax time.

Print a benefit verification letter if a lender, landlord or other agency needs proof of income.

Change your address when your duty station or home address changes.

If you’re not currently receiving benefits, you can:

Apply for benefits and check your application status online.

Access personalized retirement benefit estimates to help plan alongside your military retirement or VA benefits.

See estimates for your spouse’s benefits to support your family’s financial planning.

Get proof that you do not receive benefits if another agency or program requests it.

You can also request a replacement Social Security card (in most states and the District of Columbia) without visiting an office.

For a full list of services, including those for businesses, government agencies and organizational payees, visit Social Security’s Online Services webpage.

Expanded 24/7 access for your schedule

Whether you’re working shifts, going to school on the G.I. Bill or balancing family and reserve duty, Social Security’s online features are available around the clock. You can securely manage your information whenever it fits your schedule—not just during office hours.

Log in and get started

Visit Social Security’s website to sign in or create your personal my Social Security account. Explore everything you can do online, securely, conveniently and at your fingertips.

Social Security also has a dedicated page at Information for Military & Veterans. There, you’ll find:

A side-by-side comparison of VA compensation and Social Security disability.

Details on expedited disability claims for some wounded warriors and Veterans.

Additional resources tailored to your military service and benefits.

Share this information with your battle buddies, family and Veteran network so they can go digital and sign up for their personal my Social Security account today.