The Journalist June-July 2026

Our cover feature explores the range of reasons why fewer young people are becoming journalists including how social media’s generation gap might be contributing to this issue.

Welcome to the June-July 2026 edition of The Journalist.

We look at the reasons why fewer young people are choosing to take up journalism as a career and how we can encourage Gen Z to get involved in our profession.

We also have reports of the strike at STV and NUJ pickets greeting the new BBC director general on his first day at work.

As the World Cup approaches, we go on the touchline with football writers to see what they do to get ahead of the game.

And Ray Snoddy urges the media not to give Nigel Farage and Reform an easy ride.

If you’re a freelance member, the new Freelance supplement is available here.

And finally do you know members who are not receiving the magazine but would like to? Please ask them to update their preferences on MyNUJ or email [email protected].

Enjoy the summer and the football!

Christine Buckley

Editor

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