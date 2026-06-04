Adaptive Computation LLC Assessed 'Awardable' for DARPA ERIS Marketplace

Dynamic Adaptive Intelligence in Silicon

Bio-inspired AI, hybrid in-memory processing, and sparse-input system-on-chip technologies recognized as readily procurable through DARPA's ERIS Marketplace.

Our DARPA ERIS designation validates our approach to delivering low-SWaP-C intelligent systems for detecting and tracking complex targets in uncertain environments.” — Dr. Tuan A. Duong, CEO

LA VERNE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Computation LLC, a developer of bio-inspired artificial intelligence technologies and low-SWaP-C hardware architectures for detecting and tracking elusive objects across air, land, and space domains, today announced that its solution has been designated as “Awardable” through the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Expedited Research Innovation System (ERIS) Marketplace.

Adaptive Computation’s technology integrates bio-inspired software, COTS and hybrid in-memory processing hardware architectures, and sparse-input system-on-chip (SoC) designs to deliver dynamic intelligence capabilities under stringent SWaP-C constraints. These technologies enable the detection, recognition, and tracking of irregular target trajectories in complex and uncertain operational environments across air, land, and space domains.

“Our solution has been competitively evaluated by DARPA and designated as ‘Awardable’ within the ERIS Marketplace, making it readily discoverable and procurable by authorized Department of Defense organizations,” said Dr. Tuan A. Duong, CEO of Adaptive Computation LLC. “These foundational technology building blocks represent key enablers for dynamic intelligent systems with low size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C), supporting scalable deployment and affordable production.”

Adaptive Computation’s solution video, “Real-Time Adaptive Tracking Systems for Irregular Target Moving Trajectory in a SWaP-C Approach,” is available to authorized government users with a .mil email address through the DARPA ERIS Marketplace. The demonstration showcases the company’s ability to convert color imagery into sparse representations with up to a 60-fold reduction in data intensity, enabling bio-inspired software to perform object detection, recognition, tracking, and adaptation within a closed-loop framework. The result is high accuracy, high frame rates, and low power consumption, even when tracking irregular and unpredictable target movements.

Government users interested in viewing the solution may create an ERIS Marketplace account at www.darpaconnect.us/eris.

About Adaptive Computation LLC

Adaptive Computation LLC develops advanced AI technologies built upon three core pillars: bio-inspired software, hybrid in-memory processing hardware architectures, and sparse-input computing systems. Together, these technologies provide a foundation for next-generation intelligent software and hardware solutions designed for defense, aerospace, and other mission-critical applications.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Tuan A. Duong

CEO, Adaptive Computation LLC

Email: taduong@adaptivecomputation.com

About the DARPA ERIS Marketplace

The DARPA ERIS Marketplace is a transformative digital platform designed to accelerate acquisition velocity and advance national security innovation. All 7-minute Awardable solutions housed in the Marketplace have been assessed via competitive procedures against a comprehensive scoring rubric and are readily available for selection, negotiation, and award by government customers with a Marketplace account. By streamlining the procurement process, the ERIS Marketplace empowers DoW organizations to rapidly develop or acquire disruptive technologies that address the evolving challenges of defense and security. Industry and academia are encouraged to showcase their innovative solutions, connecting directly with DARPA and other government customers seeking revolutionary research and technology.

Learn more at: www.darpaconnect.us/eris

For media inquiries regarding the ERIS Marketplace, contact: outreach@darpa.mil

For general ERIS Marketplace inquiries, contact: eris@darpa.mil

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