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BEGA Publishes FY2026 Q2 Complaint Summary Report

BEGA Releases Quarterly Complaint Summary Report for FY2026 Quarter 2

The District of Columbia Board of Ethics and Government Accountability (“BEGA”) released its Quarterly Complaint Summary Report for the second quarter of FY 2026, covering the period from January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2026.

During FY2026 Q2, the Office of Government Ethics (“OGE”), an office within BEGA that investigates alleged violations of the District’s Code of Conduct by employees and public officials, closed 124 matters. Less than half the matters (44.35% or 55 out of 124 matters) involved allegations that were outside of BEGA’s jurisdiction.

For the 69 closed matters within BEGA’s jurisdiction, allegations involving rules governing outside employment or activities accounted for 23 matters (33.33%), while allegations involving misuse of government property/resources/vehicles accounted for 13 matters (18.84%) and alleged violations of the nepotism rules were involved in 12 matters (17.39%). There were seven matters each (10.14%) stemming from allegations involving violations of the conflict-of-interest rules and six matters (8.70%) alleging preferential treatment or lack of impartiality. Three complaints (4.35%) alleged use of public office for private gain and two matters (2.90%) involved potential violations of the rules governing gifts and donations. There was one matter (1.45%) in each of the remaining categories.

Code of Conduct Category

Number

Percent

Outside Employment/Activity

23

33.33%

Misuse of Government Property/Resources/Vehicle

13

18.84%

Nepotism

12

17.39%

Conflict of Interest

7

10.14%

Preferential Treatment/Impartiality

6

8.70%

Public Office for Private Gain

3

4.35%

Gifts/Donation

2

2.90%

Financial Disclosure

1

1.45%

Lobbyist Reporting

1

1.45%

Post-Employment

1

1.45%

Grand Total

69

100.00%

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BEGA Publishes FY2026 Q2 Complaint Summary Report

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