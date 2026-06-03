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Maine Forest Service Introduces $9M Forest Resilience Program

June 3, 2026

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine landowners have a new tool to help strengthen their forests. The Maine Forest Service (MFS) is seeking applications for a new $9 million program to help landowners build forest resilience and safeguard their land now and for future generations.

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine landowners have a new tool to help strengthen their forests. The Maine Forest Service (MFS) is seeking applications for a new $9 million program to help landowners build forest resilience and safeguard their land now and for future generations.

Maine's environmental and economic future depends on healthy forests that continue to support wildlife, provide clean water, moderate air quality, serve as community resources, supply timber, and much more. But increasing threats such as storms, wildfires, pests, and disease put their longevity at risk. To help forests adapt to and recover from these disturbances, the MFS WoodsWISE Resilience Program provides financial incentives and professional guidance to help landowners build forest resilience on their properties.

"When a forest is resilient, it maintains its core structure and bounces back quickly after natural disasters," said Maine Forest Service Director Patty Cormier. "We hope this program can raise awareness and action around resilience while setting the stage for long-term relationships between foresters and landowners, especially those who might not otherwise be engaged."

The program can cover 60-90% of planning costs, forestry services, and implementation of approved practices. Landowners are eligible for up to $20,000 in funding. Thanks to support from the US Forest Service, financial incentives are available through 2029, or until funds are spent.

After learning that MFS support is available, Searsport resident Erica Buswell said she and her husband jumped at the opportunity to help implement their forest management plan.

"We've always been deeply invested in the idea of being good stewards of the property we call home. Investing in the creation of a proper forest management plan has allowed us to turn those good intentions into practices that support and improve the health of the forest ecosystem where we live," Buswell said. "A meeting with our district forester only inspired us to commit more deeply to enhancing the resilience of the forest around us, and the cost share will help us actually implement objectives in our plan."

The program covers three categories of practices: early stand tending, regeneration support, and forest health practices. From encouraging tree growth and species diversity, making space for the next generation of trees, and reducing the threat of disease and invasive species, these practices provide a foundation for healthy forests.

To enroll in the program, landowners must have 10 or more forested acres. Eligible landowners include individuals, families, tribal governments, local governments, non-profits, and other private owners. Participants must work with a Maine Forest Service-approved Resilience Forester throughout the program. Financial incentives are considered taxable income. To get started, interested landowners should schedule a free consultation with their District Forester.

For more information and how to apply, visit the WoodsWISE Resilience Program website or contact Maine Forest Service Landowner Outreach Forester Nicole Rogers at 207-446-3418 or Nicole.s.rogers@maine.gov..

Related Documents

Maine Forest Service District Forester Allyssa Gregory, left, discusses a WoodsWISE Resilience Program Application with applicants Erica Buswell, Scott Giroux, and Resilience Forester Maren Granstrom, during a site visit in Searsport. Photo credit: Fritz Freudenberger, Maine Forest Service.

From left, MFS District Forester Allyssa Gregory, applicant Erica Buswell, Resilience Forester Maren Granstrom, and applicant Scott Giroux. Photo credit: Fritz Freudenberger, Maine Forest Service.

Maine Forest Service District Forester Allyssa Gregory and applicant Scott Giroux examine a tree during a site visit in Searsport. Photo credit: Fritz Freudenberger, Maine Forest Service.