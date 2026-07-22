MAINE, July 22 - Back to current news.

Explore Maine Agriculture During the 37th Annual Maine Open Farm Day

July 22, 2026

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA - From Aroostook County's vast cropland to Downeast diversified farms, Midcoast fiber, floral, and livestock farms, Southern Maine orchards, produce, and tree farms, and the rolling fields and livestock farms of the Kennebec Valley and Maine Highlands, Maine's agricultural community is opening its gates for the 37th Annual Maine Open Farm Day on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

More than 80 farms across 15 counties and all eight tourism regions invite visitors to discover the people, products, and places that make Maine agriculture unique

AUGUSTA - From Aroostook County's vast cropland to Downeast diversified farms, Midcoast fiber, floral, and livestock farms, Southern Maine orchards, produce, and tree farms, and the rolling fields and livestock farms of the Kennebec Valley and Maine Highlands, Maine's agricultural community is opening its gates for the 37th Annual Maine Open Farm Day on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

This free, family-friendly, rain-or-shine tradition invites visitors to step onto working farms, meet the people who grow Maine's food, flowers, and fiber, and experience agriculture firsthand.

Hosted by Real Maine, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's official branding and promotional program, Maine Open Farm Day showcases the people, products, and places that make Maine agriculture unique while connecting visitors with authentic farm experiences across the state.

This year, more than 80 farms representing 15 Maine counties and all eight of the state's tourism regions will welcome visitors. Whether you're planning a trip close to home or exploring a new part of Maine, the event offers countless opportunities to connect with local farmers while discovering the diversity of Maine agriculture. Visitors can use an interactive statewide map to build their own itinerary and explore farms by region, and tour farms at their own pace.

Every participating farm offers a unique experience. Visitors will enjoy:

Guided farm tours

Meet-and-greets with farmers and farm animals

Pop-up markets featuring agricultural businesses and Maine products.

Pick-your-own fruits and vegetables

Tastings of Maine-grown products

Farm stores featuring fresh, locally produced foods, flowers, and fiber

Educational activities for children and adults

The participating farms represent the diversity of Maine agriculture, including dairy farms, orchards, berry farms, vegetable growers, maple producers, wineries, creameries, flower farms, alpaca and fiber operations, livestock farms, greenhouses, nurseries, and agritourism destinations stretching from York County to Aroostook County.

Before heading out, visitors are encouraged to explore the interactive map and individual farm listings to plan their day. Each farm sets its own hours and activities, so checking farm pages before traveling is recommended. Don't forget to bring a cooler and reusable tote to take home fresh produce, meats, cheeses, baked goods, maple syrup, flowers, and other Maine-grown products. Out of respect for working farms and for the safety of livestock, your pet, and fellow visitors, please leave pets at home.

Complete event information, participating farms, the interactive statewide map, visitor tips, and activity listings are available on RealMaine.com.

When your visit is complete, we encourage everyone to complete the Open Farm Day Visitor Survey and share feedback to help farms plan future events.

About Maine Open Farm Day

Started by Maine farmers and agricultural supporters in 1989, Maine Open Farm Day has become the state's longest-running agricultural open house. Held annually on the fourth Sunday in July, the event honors Maine agriculture by connecting residents and visitors with the farms that produce food, fiber, and other agricultural products year-round.

Members of the media, participating farms, partner organizations, and the public are invited to download and share these Maine Open Farm Day graphics to help promote the event throughout Maine and beyond.

Related Documents

Honeybee Open Farm Day Poster

Livestock Open Farm Day Poster