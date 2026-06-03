Ministers launch landmark Workforce Development Plan for SNAs

Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton and Minister of State with Responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion Michael Moynihan have today launched the first ever Special Needs Assistant (SNA) Workforce Development Plan, a landmark roadmap for the future development and professionalisation of the SNA workforce. The plan is the culmination of more than two years of extensive research, engagement and consultation, with SNAs and their representative bodies at the heart of its development. Through the first national survey of SNAs, which attracted responses from more than 13,000 SNAs, alongside focus groups and stakeholder engagement, the plan has been co-designed with those working in the role every day. Built around five strategic pillars, the plan recognises the vital contribution SNAs make to supporting children and young people with additional educational needs and enabling their full participation in school life. It sets out a clear framework to strengthen and support SNAs through enhanced professional development, greater role clarity, workforce sustainability measures and stronger collaboration across school communities. The SNA workforce has grown significantly in recent years and now includes almost 25,000 staff across primary, post-primary and special schools. The plan provides a clear direction for the future of the service, ensuring it can continue to respond to the changing and emerging needs of students in a consistent, flexible and sustainable way. Minister Naughton said:

Minister Naughton continued:

Concluding, Minister Naughton said:

Welcoming the publication of the Plan, Minister Moynihan said:

Implementation of the plan is expected to contribute to improved outcomes for children and young people, enhanced workforce supports and employment stability for SNAs, greater clarity for school communities and increased consistency of practice across schools.

The Special Needs Assistant Workforce Development Plan 2026–2037 is the first national workforce development framework for SNAs. The Special Needs Assistants Workforce Development Unit (SNAWDU) was established in 2022 and adopted a strategic approach to SNA policy development with the objective of developing an enhanced SNA service which delivers the best outcome for children and young people with special education needs in our schools. The SNA workforce has grown to almost 25,000 staff across primary, post-primary and special schools. The plan was developed through extensive consultation and collaboration with education stakeholders. Consultations undertaken included: Reports on all of the above consultations are available on the department’s website on gov.ie. The plan introduces policy developments under the five strategic pillars to bring clarity and direction to the SNA workforce: Review and development of the SNA role Establishment of a Quality Framework Development of a national Learning and Development Programme Supporting recruitment, retention and diversity Development of a communications strategy In addition, the plan includes the following key outputs: A new circular on the role of the SNA developed in collaboration with stakeholders including SNAs, school management bodies and Fórsa, the trade union representing SNAs.

A SNA Redeployment Scheme

A review of the SNA employment contract The plan supports the continued development of inclusive education and aims to strengthen supports for children and young people with additional educational needs. Overall, the plan includes consideration of how best school leaders, teachers and SNAs can work together to ensure that they are supported to provide the most effective service to children with significant care needs in our schools.

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