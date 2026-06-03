JOINT RELEASE: ICYMI: Signed! Legislation to Boost Utility Assistance

DENVER, CO – Yesterday, the Governor signed into law legislation to standardize and improve energy assistance programs to ensure Coloradans have access to affordable, reliable energy.





SB26-002 , sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins, Senator Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs, and Representatives Jenny Willford, D-Northglenn, and Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, requires all investor-owned gas and electric utilities in Colorado to have a standardized framework for energy assistance programs known as Percentage of Income Payment Plans (PIPP).





“No one should be spending an exorbitant amount of their income on utilities,” said Kipp. “Colorado families face difficult choices every month between rent, groceries, bills, and all the unexpected expenses life throws their way. This law is about ensuring that Coloradans who need energy assistance are able to access these programs in a simple, efficient way no matter what part of the state they live in or who provides their utilities.”





“No one should have to choose between keeping the lights on and going to the doctor,” said Willford. “By standardizing utility assistance, ratepayers can easily find and apply for these essential programs. We’re taking steps to make Colorado a more affordable place to call home, and this law streamlines energy assistance programs so those who qualify can receive it.”





“Every Colorado family should be able to keep the lights on and keep their home safe and functioning without breaking the bank,” said Exum. “The purpose behind this law has never wavered – to bring down energy bills for families who need it. This law standardizes utility assistance programs, increases their visibility, and simplifies the application process so that more Coloradans can benefit.”





“The application for energy assistance programs needs to be accessible, simple and standardized to save Coloradans time and money,” said Velasco. “Coloradans who qualify for energy assistance programs should be able to take advantage of these programs without unnecessary barriers. The demand for energy assistance programs hasn’t dropped, and our law makes necessary modifications to energy assistance programs to save Coloradans money on utility bills.”





SB26-002 requires utilities to clearly post information about eligibility criteria and enrollment processes for the PIPP program on their websites and standardizes the name of PIPP programs across all investor-owned utilities to reduce confusion for customers.





Under the new law, customers will be allowed to apply directly with their utility for the program, rather than having to first enroll in another assistance program. Utilities will determine an annual bill credit for the customer delivered either as an up-front annual credit or a monthly credit on their utility bill. To improve and expedite the application experience, utilities must inform applicants within 30 days whether they have been approved or denied for PIPP and the reason why. The programs will be under the oversight of the Public Utilities Commission, to which utilities must submit an annual report about their PIPP program.