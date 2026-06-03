SFA Academy Opens Applications for the 2026-2027 School Year

SFA Mascot SFA Founder Mark Oliver

Dover, Florida's Premier Athletic Private School for Boys Now Accepting Students in Grades 6 through 12

We built this school because we knew there were talented, hardworking boys out there who just needed the right door to open” — Mark Oliver, Founder and CEO, SFA Academy

DOVER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SFA Academy, the dually accredited private school for boys located in Dover, Florida, is officially accepting applications for the 2026-2027 school year. Seats are limited, and families are encouraged to apply now.With its inaugural graduating class of 58 young men having just crossed the stage, SFA Academy enters its next school year with proven results, a growing reputation, and an urgent message: there is a seat here for the right student.Who SFA Academy Is ForSFA Academy was built for boys in grades 6 through 12 who have the desire to compete at the highest levels athletically and academically. The school particularly welcomes young men from lower-income households who might not otherwise have access to a private school education with a clear path to college and scholarships.The school currently offers football and basketball as its core athletic programs, with track planned for future expansion. Every student-athlete follows a rigorous academic curriculum alongside their training, and the school's college placement rates reflect the results of that balanced approach.What Sets SFA ApartSFA Academy is dually accredited and located at 3101 Sydney Dover Road, Dover, FL 33527, in the Tampa metropolitan area. The school is part of the Specially Fit network, which means students share a campus that includes one of the largest and fastest-growing Special Olympics programs in Hillsborough County. That environment builds character alongside athletic and academic achievement.The academy's coaching staff includes experienced former college and professional coaches. Founder Mark Oliver, a former Division I athlete and one of the top CrossFit competitors in the country, built this school on a simple but powerful premise: what these young men need most is an opportunity and someone who believes in them."We built this school because we knew there were talented, hardworking boys out there who just needed the right door to open. That door is open now, and we want families to walk through it."— Mark Oliver, Founder and CEO, SFA AcademyHow to ApplyApplications for the 2026-2027 school year are open now. Families interested in enrolling should visit speciallyfitacademy.com or email info@speciallyfitacademy.com for enrollment information, tuition details, and uniform requirements.Campus is located at 3101 Sydney Dover Road, Dover, FL 33527.About SFA AcademySFA Academy is a private, dually accredited school for boys in grades 6 through 12 in Dover, Florida. The school specializes in basketball and football and maintains strong college placement rates for its student-athletes. It is part of the Specially Fit network founded by Mark Oliver. For more information, visit speciallyfitacademy.com.About Mark OliverMark Oliver is the founder and CEO of SFA Academy and the Specially Fit Foundation. A former USF walk-on football player and first-generation college graduate, Oliver has built a network of organizations in the Tampa Bay area serving athletes, individuals with disabilities, and lower-income communities through education, housing, fitness, and advocacy. Follow his journey at @markolivershow on Instagram and on YouTube.

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