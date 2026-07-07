Dr. Timothy Adams Joins Bye Ol’ Dentistry Documentary on Biological Dentistry

Veteran biological dentist Dr. Timothy Adams joins the upcoming film exploring oral health, systemic wellness, and modern dental care.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEDr. Timothy Adams , DDS, a nationally recognized biological, cosmetic, and neuromuscular dentist, is set to contribute to the upcoming documentary Bye Ol’ Dentistry, produced by Lolli Brands Entertainment and Biohack Yourself Media . The film explores the rapidly evolving field of biological dentistry and its growing role and impact on in systemic health, airway function, and preventative medical care.Dr. Adams earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Indiana University School of Dentistry following undergraduate studies in biology at Indiana University Bloomington. Early in his career, he served as a clinical instructor at the Indiana University School of Dentistry, where he taught clinical dentistry for five years and contributed to hands-on dental education and student training.Following his academic teaching role, Dr. Adams was selected as a Clinical Instructor and later Clinical Director at the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies (LVI), one of the most recognized postgraduate dental training centers in North America. In this role, he trained dentists from across the United States and internationally in advanced clinical disciplines including neuromuscular dentistry, temporomandibular joint disorders (TMJ), occlusion, cosmetic dentistry, and full-mouth reconstruction.Dr. Adams has also lectured nationally and internationally throughout his career, presenting to dental professionals on advanced clinical systems, interdisciplinary treatment planning, and the connection between oral structures and overall physiological health. His work has focused heavily on the integration of function, aesthetics, and long-term systemic outcomes in dental treatment.In addition to his clinical and teaching roles, Dr. Adams has authored more than 21 published articles in dental literature and co-authored a chapter in Dental Clinics of North America, contributing to peer-reviewed discussions in restorative and aesthetic dentistry.In Bye Ol’ Dentistry, Dr. Adams will contribute to the documentary’s exploration of biological dentistry principles, including oral inflammation and systemic disease, airway development and craniofacial structure, material biocompatibility in dentistry, and the integration of systems-based approaches into modern dental practice.The documentary is designed as an immersive, real-world exploration of biological dentistry in practice. Rather than relying solely on interviews or theoretical discussion, Bye Ol’ Dentistry follows practitioners inside clinical environments, documenting real procedures, patient cases, and clinical decision-making processes as they occur.Produced by Lolli Brands Entertainment—the award-winning studio behind Biohack Yourself and sHEALed—the project brings together leading biological dentists, oral health specialists, and medical researchers who are contributing to a broader shift in how dentistry is understood in relation to whole-body health.Dr. Adams’ involvement reflects the documentary’s focus on experienced clinicians who bridge traditional dentistry with emerging biological and functional health models. His clinical philosophy emphasizes the interconnected nature of oral health and systemic function within long-term patient care.Bye Ol’ Dentistry is currently in production and will feature leading practitioners in biological and integrative dentistry, including specialists in mercury-safe protocols, airway-focused treatment, ceramic implant systems, and regenerative oral health approaches.The film is part of a growing slate of health-focused media projects from Biohack Yourself Media and Lolli Brands Entertainment, which continues to expand across documentary filmmaking, magazine publishing, podcast distribution, live events, and digital health education platforms focused on preventative medicine and longevity science.Following completion, Bye Ol’ Dentistry will be distributed across multiple global streaming platforms as part of the company’s international documentary portfolio.Dr. Timothy Adams ContactDr. Timothy Adams, DDStadamsdds@gmail.comAbout Biohack Yourself Media / Lolli Brands EntertainmentBiohack Yourself Media and Lolli Brands Entertainment are independent media companies producing documentary films, magazine content, and digital health education programming focused on longevity, functional medicine, and preventative healthcare.

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