Church Hill Man Indicted, Charged with Criminal Simulation

HAWKINS COUNTY – Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments charging a Church Hill man with drug sales and criminal simulation.

In June 2025, special agents began investigating a tip concerning the distribution of counterfeit funds and illegal narcotics in the Church Hill community. During the investigation agents developed Justin Linkous (DOB 1/5/1995) as a suspect.

On June 1, a Hawkins County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Linkous with one count of Criminal Simulation and one count of Sale of Schedule 1 Narcotics.

On June 3, Linkous was taken into custody. He was booked into the Hawkins County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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