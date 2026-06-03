Junior ROTC cadets pinned to lead, cleared to soar

It’s more than a high school elective. The Air Force Junior ROTC at Edwards Air Force Base is a proving ground. It is a living, breathing reassurance that the character, moral compass, physical wellness and community spirit of the next generation are in highly capable hands, parents said.

These hands belong to retired Master Sgt. Andre Brooks, the aerospace science instructor leading the program at Desert Junior-Senior High School.

“The transformation begins the moment a student slips on the uniform,” Brooks said. “Outfitted with both Airman Battle Uniforms and dress blues, provided completely free of charge, cadets are taught not just how to wear the fabric, but how to carry the pride that comes with it.”

Cadets master uniform regulations with meticulous care. Every week, they stand rigid at attention for inspections, firing back answers to questions on previously taught subjects. It’s a skill that translates far beyond the military. It’s a practical master class in attention to detail, self-care, emotional control and rapid information retrieval.

Not only are the uniforms provided at no cost, but the Air Force also picks up the cleaning tab. Cadets can keep their blues looking pristine for free simply by utilizing the base drycleaner.

Beyond the sharp creases of their blues, these students are actively groomed for leadership. They immerse themselves in military history, study the nuances of protocol and etiquette, and learn to navigate the chain of command. The culmination of this rigorous academic year is a high-stakes promotion test that allows them to earn their stripes.

Col. Thomas Tauer, 412th Test Wing commander, and his wife, Janet Tauer, pin rank insignia on their son, Cadet Tech. Sgt. Thomas Tauer, during the annual Air Force Junior ROTC ceremony at Desert Junior-Senior High School on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 28. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christian Raterman)

Several cadets rose to the challenge, earning promotions to close out the year with a higher rank.

Promotion to Cadet Technical Sergeant Thomas Tauer

Promotions to Cadet Staff Sergeant KarenArmstrong Salvador Delgado, Jr. Promotions to Cadet Senior Airman Gavin Taylor

Promotions to Cadet Airman 1st Class Jefferson Canenguez Ashley Clark Avery Lau Jayden Lin-Eusebio Averie McDonald Evelyn Miller Connor Shank Aliya Velez

Promotions to Cadet Airman Sophia Ammerman Zafearia-Kenzie Atadero Ayden Bearce Christopher Cassella Sebastian Cole Bentley De Santis JoshuaDelgado Emalina Diaz Genevieve Dinwiddie Ezekiel Dome Damien Garza Jon Hall Chrislyn Hine Andrew Huffer Maxwell Kuester Ashur Lambert Ethan Ochoa Arianni Rellin EthanRodrigues Andrew Scranton Carish Vansickle

Cadet Maj. Beverly Praiswater, Air Force Junior ROTC commander, shakes hands with Cadet Airman Joshua Delgado during the annual Air Force Junior ROTC ceremony at Desert Junior-Senior High School on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 28. Delgado received his new rank insignia during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christian Raterman)

True leadership, however, goes beyond rank. The program emphasizes effective communication and an unwavering commitment to ethical behavior, instilling a disciplined mindset striving to make it second nature.

Naturally, physical fitness is a cornerstone of the program, but wellness here takes on a broader meaning. Yes, it involves breaking a sweat on the track and making healthier nutritional choices. But it also means having the sheer discipline to stand perfectly still during a grueling inspection or finding the shared rhythm of marching in unison. It’s picking up trash to keep school grounds pristine and having the compassion to help care for younger students — from transitional kindergarten through sixth grade — in the local after-school program.

During the change-of-command ceremony, Cadet Maj. Beverly Praiswater returned the unit guidon to Brooks, concluding her tenure as commander before departing California.Brooks then presented the guidon to Cadet Tech. Sgt. Thomas Tauer, who assumed command of the unit.

Cadet Maj. Beverly Praiswater, outgoing Air Force Junior ROTC commander; Master Sgt. Andre Brooks, aerospace science instructor; and Cadet Tech. Sgt. Thomas Tauer, incoming commander, pose for photos with family and friends following a change-of-command ceremony at Desert Junior-Senior High School on Edwards Air Force Base, May 28. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christian Raterman)

On her remarks, Praiswater emphasized the importance of a supporting system. "I’d also like to thank my family. I would’ve never been here today without y’all. Every time I was feeling insecure or stressed, cautiously optimistic, every time I stayed up late and attempted to wake up early, you were there for me. Thank you mom, you’re the most incredible woman I’ve ever met, and I strive every day to be a person you’re proud of. Dad, thank you for not letting me quit or go completely crazy, you’ve shown me what it means to have the responsibility of a leader and how to bear the weight it comes with. Thank you to my siblings, Kentley Kimberly, Theresa and Shane for your patience with me making birthday cookies, cupcakes, and brownies and usually not letting y’all eat any, you’re the real troopers here. For real though, you guys are my rocks, and I get to stand here and ramble my thanks to people cause of y’all, love you guys," she said.

“It is an honor to take command of this unit and continue the legacy built by the cadets before me," Tauer said. "I look forward to leading with integrity, dedication, and pride alongside an incredible team.”

Representatives from the Air Force’s 369th Recruiting Squadron recently dropped by the base to hand Brooks a certificate of appreciation for his recruiting achievements. Under his watch, cadet enrollment went from 64 students last year to a whopping 81 this term, suggesting that the drive to lead is highly contagious.

Students are cleared to join the program the moment they hit eighth grade. For more information, please contact Desert Junior-Senior High School at 760-306-4964.