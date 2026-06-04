Frameshift Designs makes public debut with complete rebranding

Frameshift Designs - Set and Lighting for Broadcast and Themed Environments

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadcast and themed scenic and lighting design firm Frameshift Designs is very pleased to be reintroducing itself to the public. With a completely refreshed brand identity, website, and organizational structure, Frameshift Designs debuts with a refined new look paired with a streamlined backend workflow, all while retaining its core values of customer service, attention to detail, and an unparalleled commitment to quality.While embracing a bold new direction, Frameshift Designs (formerly Unit 7 Designs) remains firmly committed to what matters most: client satisfaction. This reimagining reflects the company’s continued dedication to exceeding expectations and building lasting relationships through outstanding results.”As a leader, I feel it’s important to be regularly evaluating what is working and what needs to be adjusted,” says Frameshift Designs Creative Director James Cartner. “We view this changeover as an exciting opportunity to elevate our services across the board, delivering on greater set and lighting designs across more unique markets, all while reinforcing the commitment we have to being a trusted partner to the clients we’re so honored to serve. That commitment has always been our driving focus, and that remains unchanged.”With its reimagined brand and improved operational efficiency, Frameshift Designs is poised for continued growth, welcoming opportunities to collaborate with new clients across a diverse range of industries, including broadcast news, themed entertainment, colleges and universities, corporate broadcast, sports teams and networks, houses of worship, governmental organizations, retail environments, and restaurants and nightlife venues.To learn more about Frameshift Designs, visit: FrameshiftDesigns.com

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