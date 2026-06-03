Agreement With United University Professions

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that her administration has reached a contract agreement with the United University Professions (UUP) for a five-year term running until July 1, 2031. The agreement is subject to ratification by union membership, which includes approximately 42,000 SUNY system faculty and professional employees.

“This agreement with the United University Professions is good for both the hard-working faculty and professionals of SUNY and for the taxpayers of New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “I thank the leadership of UUP for working toward this fair deal, and I thank their talented members for their dedication and commitment to New York’s college students, ensuring a bright future for those pursuing a SUNY education.”

United University Professions President Frederick E. Kowal said, “This is a fair contract for UUP that recognizes the hard work UUP members do each and every day for our students, our patients and for SUNY. It provides fair wages and benefits that will help retain our world-class faculty, researchers and healthcare and campus professionals and attract the best and brightest to SUNY. This agreement addresses many of the priorities our members conveyed to us as we began preparing for negotiations more than a year ago. We thank Governor Hochul for her continued support of the work UUP membe rs do and for being the strong pro-union governor this state needs.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY’s extraordinary faculty and staff are the heart of our ability to deliver affordable excellence and serve as New York State’s engine of upward mobility. New Yorkers rely on SUNY for a world-class education, groundbreaking research and scholarship, medical support and expertise, and other essential needs and services. I applaud Governor Hochul for achieving a fair contract that respects and recognizes the faculty and staff who make SUNY such an extraordinary place for our students.”

The agreement includes annual increases in basic annual salary for employees throughout the agreement. The agreement also includes other increases in compensation like location pay and provides for additional leave for prenatal care. The agreement also makes common sense changes to health insurance to help control premiums, eliminate co-pays and reduce the use of out of network providers.