Governor Hochul Announces New York City Winner of Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Brooklyn neighborhood of East Williamsburg will receive $20 million in funding as the New York City winner of the ninth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and the fourth round of NY Forward. Recognizing the unique scale and density of New York City neighborhoods, New York City NY Forward and DRI funding are being combined into one $20 million award. For Round 9 of the DRI and Round 4 of the NY Forward Program, each of the State’s 10 economic development regions is being awarded $10 million from each program, for a total state commitment of $200 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods. To date, total investments in the DRI and NY Forward have reached $1.4 billion.

“East Williamsburg is a neighborhood that embodies the ideals that make New York great — from family-owned restaurants to small businesses that light up the community,” Governor Hochul said. “For the more than 60,000 New Yorkers who call this neighborhood home, the $20 million that East Williamsburg is receiving will help to build more affordable housing in the neighborhood and bolster the community’s local economy for generations to come.”

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourages others to follow suit. After becoming certified, localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary state funding, including DRI and NY Forward. Since the launch of the Pro-Housing Communities Program, funds awarded to Pro-Housing Communities throughout the state have supported up to 20,000 more homes. To date, more than 420 communities across New York have been certified.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 5,000 units of housing — more than 2,000 of which (40 percent) are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed $9 million to 12 projects that provide affordable or free childcare and childcare worker training. The DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art — such as murals and sculptures — and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

$20 Million Combined Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Award for East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

East Williamsburg is home to roughly 62,000 residents and is shaped by a mix of residential life, local business activity, and nearby industrial uses. The neighborhood includes two Business Improvement Districts that support a wide range of small businesses such as restaurants, shops, salons, groceries, and pharmacies, many of which are locally owned and have long served the community.

This combination of commercial activity and industrial history has helped create a more affordable, diverse and closely connected neighborhood. It is also supported by longstanding community organizations with deep local ties and experience in housing and economic development, helping to guide continued investment and improvement in the area.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “As a Brooklyn native, I know firsthand the strength and diversity that neighborhoods like East Williamsburg bring to New York City. East Williamsburg’s small businesses, industrial roots and close-knit community have helped generations of working families build their lives and livelihoods in Brooklyn. This investment will continue the trajectory of growth happening in Brooklyn while preserving the character that makes it so special for residents that have lived there for generations. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to investing in communities across New York State.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “East Williamsburg reflects the kind of vibrant, community driven neighborhood the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs were designed to support. This investment will help strengthen local businesses, improve public spaces, support housing and build on the neighborhood’s unique character and industrial heritage while creating new opportunities for residents and entrepreneurs alike.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, HCR is partnering with communities across New York State to create stronger neighborhoods, support small businesses and expand opportunities for residents. This $20 million investment in East Williamsburg will help build on the neighborhood’s unique mix of residential, commercial and industrial assets by supporting projects that enhance public spaces, strengthen local economic activity and create new housing opportunities. By linking DRI and NY Forward funding to the Pro-Housing Communities Program, Governor Hochul is ensuring that revitalization and housing growth go hand in hand. East Williamsburg’s strong community institutions, diverse small business corridor and rich industrial heritage make it well-positioned to leverage this investment into long-term economic vitality and a higher quality of life for current and future residents.”