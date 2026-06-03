From Range to Resources: A Cross-State Success Story

Alabama and Louisiana may be rivals on the football field, but off the field the two states are proving that conservation and public safety matter more than competition. Recently, staff from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) traveled to Alabama to learn more about the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Firearms 101 program with an end result that showed the value of sharing ideas, techniques and resources across state lines.

If you’re unfamiliar with Alabama’s Firearms 101 classes, ADCNR has an entire Shooting Sports Unit dedicated to firearm education, safety and public outreach. Matt Weathers, Law Enforcement Chief for ADCNR’s Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, explained that the unit oversees Alabama’s public shooting ranges and archery parks system while also developing and operating the Department’s shooting sports programs.

To get a deeper look into the history and structure of the course, I spoke with Sgt. Ben Kiser, ADCNR’s District 2 Shooting Sports Coordinator.

“The Firearms 101 program began in late 2020 with an emphasis on providing safe firearm handling skills to our constituents,” Kiser said. “Firearms 101 is a four-hour class consisting of one hour of classroom instruction and three hours of range time. Students learn basic safe gun handling skills such as proper stance, grip, and other mechanics of target shooting before putting those skills into practice on the range.”

Since its launch, the program has continued to grow. Kiser shared that ADCNR’s Firearms 101 program has completed 206 classes and trained more than 2,200 students statewide. Of those participants, 68% were female and 60% were first-time license buyers. Statistics that demonstrate the program’s success in introducing new audiences to safe and responsible firearm use.

This success is exactly what caught the attention of Louisiana officials.

Jose Olivares, with LDWF’s Shooting Sports and Range Enhancement Team, explained that the partnership began during the Southeastern Hunter Education Conference in Baton Rouge. During the conference, LDWF staff met Lt. William (Bill) Freeman of ADCNR, who connected him with Sgt. Kiser and the ADCNR Shooting Sports Unit.

Olivares said LDWF staff were immediately impressed by the structure and organization of Alabama’s Firearms 101 program.

“Mr. Benjamin Kiser provided their flyers, handouts, and information on how they set their classes up,” Olivares said. “Through those discussions, the idea developed for ADCNR to help provide hands-on training and insight for LDWF Shooting Sports staff.”

ADCNR offered two options: bring Alabama’s mobile shooting trailer to Louisiana or host LDWF staff in Alabama for the full training experience.

“We took the opportunity to go to Alabama and get the full experience,” Olivares said.