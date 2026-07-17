Moundville Public Boat Ramp Now Open After Renovations

The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has reopened the Moundville Public Boat Ramp after a major renovation project. The facility provides boating and fishing access to the Warrior River 1 mile north of Moundville, Alabama.

During the renovation the launching slab was replaced. The new launching slab has been reoriented to allow for easier loading and unloading of boats. The ramp’s new position also reduces the likelihood of damage from larger vessels on the river.

Funding for this project was provided through the Sport Fish Restoration Program, which is supported through excise taxes on the sale of outboard motor fuel, fishing equipment and the sale of Alabama fishing licenses. Additional funding was provided by Innovate Alabama, a statewide public-private partnership focused on entrepreneurship, technology and innovation with a mission to help businesses grow roots in Alabama.

For more information about this and other public boating access areas provided by ADCNR, visit https://boatramps.dcnr.alabama.gov or call the WFF Fisheries Section at (334) 242-3471.

ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Learn more at www.outdooralabama.com.

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