EMS Awards Ceremony Cancelled on May 21

Maine EMS Community,

Given the ongoing impact on so many of our united Public Safety Community by the recent tragedies in Searsmont and Avon, Maine EMS has coordinated with the Friends of EMS for Maine and made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming Maine EMS Memorial and Awards ceremonies scheduled for this coming Thursday, May 21, at the Capitol grounds in Augusta.

We hope to reschedule these important gatherings. In this moment, our hearts and thoughts are with the families, responders, and loved ones as they weather these difficult times.

The Maine EMS Board has the distinct honor of recognizing leaders and outstanding contributors within the Maine EMS system. This year, we received an incredible array of nominations highlighting the dedication, clinical excellence, and selfless public service that define our profession.

The Awards Committee has completed its review, and we are proud to announce the recipients of the 2026 Maine EMS Awards. These individuals and organizations have consistently gone above and beyond to elevate the standard of care, support their peers, and serve their communities.

Please join us in congratulating the following award recipients:

Maine EMS Joanne Lebrun Golden Eagle Award

Medical Director of the Year Award

Service of the Year for Enhancing Community and System Integration

Central Maine Highlands Fire & EMS District #1

Service of the Year for Strengthening the EMS Workforce

University Volunteer Ambulance Corps

EMS Community Partner Award

Partnerships For Health

Michelle Skehan

Lifetime Achievement Award

Robert Bernard

Milton Cone

Denise Harriman

Debby Heath

Rory Putnam (Posthumous)

Philip Ritchie

Glen Targonski

James "Jim" Trundy

Clifton (Clif) Whitten

Susan Yurek

EMS Excellence Award

Matthew Beil Sr.

Stacy Blaquiere

Derek Booker

Brad Chicoine

John Cordts

Maine Medical Center EMS Division

Daniel Mayotte

Walter T. Reed

Dennis Russell

Joshua Stewart

EMS Merit Award