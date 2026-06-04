EMS Awards Ceremony Cancelled on May 21
Maine EMS Community,
Given the ongoing impact on so many of our united Public Safety Community by the recent tragedies in Searsmont and Avon, Maine EMS has coordinated with the Friends of EMS for Maine and made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming Maine EMS Memorial and Awards ceremonies scheduled for this coming Thursday, May 21, at the Capitol grounds in Augusta.
We hope to reschedule these important gatherings. In this moment, our hearts and thoughts are with the families, responders, and loved ones as they weather these difficult times.
The Maine EMS Board has the distinct honor of recognizing leaders and outstanding contributors within the Maine EMS system. This year, we received an incredible array of nominations highlighting the dedication, clinical excellence, and selfless public service that define our profession.
The Awards Committee has completed its review, and we are proud to announce the recipients of the 2026 Maine EMS Awards. These individuals and organizations have consistently gone above and beyond to elevate the standard of care, support their peers, and serve their communities.
Please join us in congratulating the following award recipients:
Maine EMS Joanne Lebrun Golden Eagle Award
Medical Director of the Year Award
Service of the Year for Enhancing Community and System Integration
- Central Maine Highlands Fire & EMS District #1
Service of the Year for Strengthening the EMS Workforce
- University Volunteer Ambulance Corps
EMS Community Partner Award
- Partnerships For Health
- Michelle Skehan
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Robert Bernard
- Milton Cone
- Denise Harriman
- Debby Heath
- Rory Putnam (Posthumous)
- Philip Ritchie
- Glen Targonski
- James "Jim" Trundy
- Clifton (Clif) Whitten
- Susan Yurek
EMS Excellence Award
- Matthew Beil Sr.
- Stacy Blaquiere
- Derek Booker
- Brad Chicoine
- John Cordts
- Maine Medical Center EMS Division
- Daniel Mayotte
- Walter T. Reed
- Dennis Russell
- Joshua Stewart
EMS Merit Award
- David Barton
- Taylor Church
- Korey DeBoth
- Derek Easler
- Christopher Grindle
- Seth Hodgkins (Posthumous)
- Tanner Hoffman
- Salina-Marie Powers
- Nate Shore
- Mackenzie Teed
- Andrew Thibeault
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