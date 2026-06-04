Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant closing soon!

Maine EMS would like to remind public safety agencies about a federal U.S. DOT discretionary grant that is available, but the deadline is closing in quickly!

The Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant mission it to traffic death and serious injuries. The deadline for application is May 26th, 2026.

For more information, please refer to www.transportation.gov/grants/SS4A

Neither the State of Maine nor Maine EMS is eligible to receive this funding but cities, towns, counties, local and regional agencies along with tribal governments ARE eligible.

Important Upcoming Deadlines:

Technical questions must be submitted by 5:00 PM (EDT) on April 24, 2026.

Pre-application eligibility review requests must be submitted for Implementation Grants by 5:00 PM (EDT) on April 24, 2026.

Planning and Demonstration Grant and Implementation Grant applications must be submitted by 5:00 PM (EDT) on May 26, 2026.

Link to Maine Highway Safety Plan - https://www.maine.gov/dps/sites/maine.gov.dps/files/inline-files/ME_FY24-26_THSP.pdf