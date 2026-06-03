CiraSync Expands Mobile Direct to Deliver CardDAV-Based Contact Sync Across Leading MDM Platforms

CiraSync Mobile Direct uses CardDAV and Microsoft Intune to push corporate contacts directly to managed iOS devices, keeping distributed employees connected to accurate company directories without security exposures or compliance gaps. CiraSync logo

CiraSync CardDAV iOS contact sync now supports Microsoft Intune & Workspace ONE MDM. Push corporate contacts to managed devices with one-time setup.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Support for Microsoft Intune and Workspace ONE Gives IT Administrators a Secure, App-Free Path to Pushing Corporate Contacts Directly to Managed iOS DevicesCiraSync, a leading provider of automated contact and calendar sync solutions for Microsoft 365, announced expanded CardDAV support through Mobile Direct, its native iOS contact delivery feature. Organizations using Microsoft Intune or VMware Workspace ONE can now push corporate contacts directly to managed iOS devices, no third-party apps, and no governance tradeoffs.The release addresses a persistent challenge for IT administrators managing mobile contact delivery at scale: keeping distributed employees connected to accurate company directories without creating new security exposures or compliance gaps.Why CardDAV, and Why NowCardDAV is an open HTTP-based protocol built natively into Apple iOS. Because it operates at the operating system level, it requires no third-party applications and no end-user configuration. Contacts appear automatically in the native iOS Contacts app after an administrator deploys the MDM profile.For enterprise IT teams, the security and compliance implications are significant. Many third-party contact sync applications require broad Exchange Online permissions that organizations cannot selectively revoke, creating governance gaps that are difficult to close without disrupting service entirely. CardDAV eliminates that exposure. Contact data flows directly from CiraSync Cloud to the device over a secure, managed connection, with no user tokens passed to external applications and no permissions that cannot be controlled by IT.How CiraSync Delivers ItCiraSync’s Mobile Direct feature is built to make CardDAV deployment straightforward. After enabling Mobile Direct within a CiraSync Sync Tunnel, administrators download a pre-configured XML profile and deploy it through their MDM platform of choice.Once deployed, the process runs automatically. CiraSync caches contact data from the source on a configured schedule, and CardDAV delivers updates to devices according to each device’s fetch settings, as frequently as every 15 minutes or via push delivery. If a user edits or deletes a contact on their device, the next sync cycle restores the authoritative data from the source, ensuring corporate directory integrity without requiring IT intervention.Mobile Direct also supports users without an Exchange mailbox, including field workers and contractor accounts, making it a practical solution for organizations with mixed user populations. Licensing is handled via a unique Object ID embedded in the configuration URL, keeping provisioning clean and auditable.Supporting ResourcesFull setup documentation for both supported MDM platforms is available on the CiraSync blog: Mobile Direct: Sync Contacts Directly to iOS Devices Using CardDAV and Intune covers the complete Intune configuration workflow, from tunnel setup to policy deployment. CiraSync + Workspace ONE iOS Contact Sync Guide walks administrators through every step of deploying Mobile Direct via Workspace ONE, including Custom Settings configuration and Smart Group assignment.About CiraSyncCiraSync is a cloud-based platform that securely automates the synchronization of contacts and calendars from Microsoft 365 to employee smartphones and across Microsoft 365 environments. For more information, visit www.cirasync.com.

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