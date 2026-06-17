CiraSync Expands CardDAV-Based Contact Sync for Android Devices

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One Workflow, Every Device: Corporate Contacts Delivered Directly to Managed iOS and Android Smartphones

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CiraSync, a leading provider of automated contact and calendar sync solutions for Microsoft 365, today announced that its Mobile Direct feature now supports Android devices in addition to iOS. Organizations can push corporate contacts directly to managed smartphones on either platform.Until now, CardDAV-based contact delivery through Mobile Direct was available exclusively for managed iOS devices. Android support closes that gap, giving IT administrators a single, consistent workflow for the entire mobile fleet.Why This Matters for IT TeamsAndroid has historically been the harder platform for corporate contact delivery. Without a native CardDAV equivalent, IT teams have had to choose between requiring end-user installation steps, granting broad Exchange Online permissions to third-party apps, or leaving Android users without a synchronized directory.Mobile Direct removes that tradeoff. Contact data flows directly from CiraSync Cloud to the device over a secure, managed connection, with no user tokens passed to external applications and no permissions outside IT’s control. Many third-party sync apps require Exchange Online permissions that cannot be selectively revoked; CardDAV through Mobile Direct eliminates that dependency entirely.How It WorksAfter enabling Mobile Direct within a CiraSync Sync Tunnel, administrators download a pre-configured profile and deploy it through their MDM platform. CiraSync then caches contact data on a scheduled basis and delivers updates to devices as frequently as every 15 minutes or via push. If a user edits or deletes a contact, the next sync cycle restores the authoritative source data automatically.Mobile Direct also supports users without an Exchange mailbox, including field workers and contractors, making it practical for organizations with mixed user populations.Supporting ResourcesFull setup documentation for all supported platforms is available on the CiraSync blog: 6 Methods to Sync the Global Address List to Android Devices provides a complete guide to delivering corporate contacts to Android devices, including the Mobile Direct approach and alternative methods for organizations with varied MDM environments. CiraSync + Workspace ONE iOS Contact Sync Guide walks administrators through every step of deploying Mobile Direct via Workspace ONE, including Custom Settings configuration and Smart Group assignment.About CiraSyncCiraSync is a cloud-based platform that securely automates the synchronization of contacts and calendars from Microsoft 365 to employee smartphones and across Microsoft 365 environments. For more information, visit www.cirasync.com

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