OmniMD Expands AI Front Desk Platform With Audit Logging, Escalation Routing, Knowledge Base, and Performance Dashboard

New capabilities give independent practices visibility into AI-handled interactions and tools to configure the platform to clinic-specific workflows.

HAWTHORNE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OmniMD, a health technology company serving independent medical practices across the United States, today announced four new capability additions to its AI Front Desk platform: interaction audit logging with quality scoring, a structured escalation module for unresolved patient requests, a customizable knowledge base, and a live performance dashboard.

The AI Front Desk platform automates more than 60 administrative tasks, including appointment scheduling, insurance eligibility verification, copay collection, prior authorization processing, and patient follow-up without requiring staff to initiate each action. The new features are designed to address operational transparency, exception handling, and practice-specific configuration for independent physician offices.

Interaction Audit Log and Quality Scoring

All phone calls and chat exchanges handled by the AI are now stored with full transcripts and automatically generated quality scores. Practice administrators can retrieve any interaction for review, enabling internal quality control and documentation in advance of payer audits or patient complaints.

Special Requests Escalation Module

When the AI encounters a patient request outside its defined scope, the Special Requests module routes the interaction to a structured escalation queue visible to staff, with a live badge count that remains active until the request is resolved by a team member.

Clinic-Specific Knowledge Base

Practices can upload intake instructions, accepted insurance lists, referral protocols, and custom FAQs directly into the platform. The AI uses this content to respond to patient inquiries with clinic-specific information rather than generic responses. Multi-location practices can configure a separate knowledge base for each site.

Live Performance Dashboard

A real-time dashboard surfaces appointment volume, call quality scores, patient satisfaction ratings, and platform usage data, updated throughout the day. The data is accessible from a single screen without requiring a separate analytics tool or billing management staff.

"The automated system handles appointment scheduling, rescheduling, and insurance updates without any manual work from our team. Our staff has noticed a significant reduction in manual workload," said Dr. Mayank Patel of East Tremont Vascular Healthcare.

Deployment and Integrations

A self-serve onboarding wizard guides practices through clinic configuration, provider setup, phone number assignment, and AI agent activation. The platform connects to existing EHR systems through a FHIR 4.0.1 API, is HIPAA certified, operates on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and integrates with Twilio, Stripe, and Trizetto. Multi-location practices can configure provider-to-site mapping during setup.

The platform is available with no startup costs and no long-term contracts.

For more information or to request a demonstration, Schedule a free demo at https://omnimd.com/ai-front-desk/

About OmniMD: OmniMD is a New York-based health technology company serving more than 12,000 providers across 600-plus U.S. clinics. The company provides electronic health record, revenue cycle management, AI-powered front desk automation, and remote patient monitoring solutions for independent medical practices.

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