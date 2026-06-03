Brightline Technologies Acquires Security Vitals

Acquisition expands CMMC compliance, cybersecurity, and managed IT services to support growing demand across the Defense Industrial Base and commercial markets

CLARKSTON, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brightline Technologies and Security Vitals, two established leaders in cybersecurity and CMMC compliance, have joined forces to address the growing demand for cybersecurity and regulatory compliance solutions across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and broader business community.

Brightline Technologies acquired Security Vitals last week as part of a strategic initiative to expand its cybersecurity, compliance, and managed IT service capabilities. Brightline began helping organizations navigate the path to Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance in 2016, while Security Vitals launched similar compliance-focused services in 2018. Together, the two organizations will deliver expanded cybersecurity and compliance solutions designed to help businesses achieve CMMC readiness, strengthen their overall security posture, and meet evolving regulatory requirements.

“There are great synergies between the two firms, and we look forward to continued growth across the US and Canada,” said Joel Kolodsick, CEO of Brightline Technologies. “By combining our expertise, resources, and service offerings, we are creating a stronger organization capable of delivering end-to-end cybersecurity, compliance, and managed IT solutions to organizations of all sizes. The market demand for CMMC readiness, cybersecurity risk management, and secure IT infrastructure continues to accelerate, particularly within the Defense Industrial Base. This acquisition positions us to better support clients with a deeper bench of expertise, expanded service capabilities, and innovative technology solutions designed to help organizations improve resilience, maintain compliance, and confidently support future growth.”

Rob Cote, founder of Security Vitals, emphasized the growing need for practical cybersecurity leadership and compliance support within the market. “Organizations are facing increasing pressure to strengthen cybersecurity programs while navigating evolving compliance requirements like CMMC,” said Cote. “By joining forces with Brightline, we can deliver a more comprehensive combination of managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance expertise to help businesses reduce risk, improve operational resilience, and confidently meet regulatory demands.”



Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Brighton, Michigan, Brightline Technologies provides managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions to organizations throughout the US. The company has developed a strong reputation for supporting manufacturers, defense contractors, and small businesses with secure technology solutions and compliance guidance. Brightline is one of only two Michigan-based companies currently certified as CMMC Level 2 compliant and maintains a highly experienced compliance team with Cyber AB RPO, RP, and RPA designations.

Security Vitals, headquartered in Clarkston, Michigan, has delivered cybersecurity and compliance consulting services across the US and Canada since 2016. The company is recognized for innovative offerings such as its CMMC Compliance as a Service (CaaS) program, TARA ERA Vulnerability Management Platform, and TARA CTA external threat monitoring platform. Security Vitals has worked extensively with organizations seeking practical, scalable approaches to cybersecurity risk management and compliance readiness.

Together, the combined organization will become one and focus on expanding CMMC compliance offerings, enhancing cybersecurity service capabilities, and growing its managed IT services customer base throughout Michigan and across the United States.

The acquisition reinforces both companies’ commitment to helping businesses protect critical systems, meet evolving regulatory requirements, and build long-term operational resilience in an increasingly challenging cyber threat landscape.

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