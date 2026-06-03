First Solution Certified against new DALI D4i TALQ Zhaga Profiles

The online tool can filter all TALQ-certified products by capabilities

TALQ-certified products portfolio reaches 85 solutions

We are proud to see not only the number of certifications climbing but also an understanding is growing of which functionalities are necessary to design a powerful and scalable infrastructure.” — Simon Dunkely, Secretary General, TALQ Consotrium

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The TALQ Consortium, which developed the Smart City Protocol, a global interface standard for smart city applications, announces the first certified solution against the new DALI D4i Zhaga profiles. The recently re-certified Central Management Software (CMS) includes now both ‘DALI D4i Luminaire TALQ Zhaga’ and ‘DALI D4i Sensors TALQ Zhaga’ profiles, introduced with Version 2.7 of the TALQ Specification. This marks an important step towards more interoperability and seamless data exchange in smart outdoor lighting ecosystems. Currently the in total 85 products as officially TALQ-certified listed solutions include 37 Central Management Software (CMS) and 48 TALQ Gateways (Outdoor Device Networks, ODN).As investments in new street lighting infrastructure and in other smart city applications are long-term investments, cities and communities more and more ask for interoperable and open solutions which allow them to combine different vendors throughout several investment and roll-out cycles. For many years, the TALQ Consortium has been supporting cities in their tendering processes and supplier selection. This is done not only through the certification of solutions successfully integrating the TALQ Smart City Protocol standard , but also by defining typical profiles, functional city test cases and publishing detailed capability lists of TALQ-certified products to ease cities’ definition of individual requirements.TALQ Profiles group various smart city use casesBy defining TALQ Profiles, the Consortium has used its members’ expertise to group several smart city use cases and defined for each profile a set of mandatory and optional functionalites. The exisiting profiles for Cabinet Control, Environmental Monitoring, Lighting, Lighting Asset Management, Smart Parking, Smart Traffic, and Waste Management were recently enlarged with the two new DALI D4i Luminaire TALQ Zhaga and DALI D4i Sensors TALQ Zhaga profiles.The concept of TALQ Profiles and functional test cases allows a step-by-step approach to define tender requirements. For cities, utilities, project planners and consultants, the profiles, the TALQ Tender Template and the product filtering tool on the consortium’s website provide a practical guide when drafting a tender and evaluating solutions. All these elements are available publicly and free of charge.By including tailored requirements in their tenders cities can better select matching products to individual needs, ensure that certified products implement a consistent, well-defined feature set and avoid vendor lock-in by relying on interoperable multi-vendor solutions.TALQ Profiles typically allow flexibility for the way in which TALQ components implement specific use cases, such as the broader street lighting profle. The two new DALI D4i TALQ Zhaga profiles, however, impose a stricter framework aligned with the DALI books comprising D4i by making all functionalities mandatory. This reduces implementation variability and supports predictable behaviour across systems from different vendors.More certified solutions every monthAll 85 officially TALQ-certified products are listed on the Consortium’s website, including a detailed capability list for each system. These lists summarise per product which TALQ Profiles are supported and which functional tests have been passed, using easy to understand, application-oriented descriptions.Among the certified solutions, one product is already certified against both of the new DALI D4i TALQ Zhaga profiles introduced with Version 2.7 of the TALQ Specification. Robert Tissing, CEO of Luminext, explains: "As active contributors to the development of the TALQ Protocol, we moved quickly to make these new profiles available to our clients, immediately after the standard was released. Thanks to the outstanding work of our software team, certification was achieved the very next day — ensuring our clients can start benefiting from this capability right away."“We are proud to see not only the number of certifications climbing every month but also an understanding is growing of which functionalities are necessary to design a powerful and scalable infrastructure throughout the entire smart city landscape globally,” adds Simon Dunkley, Secretary General of the TALQ Consortium.Certified products are classified as CMS or Gateways. It is important to understand that the TALQ Gateway is a logical function and is typically distinct from communication gateways (such as LoRaWAN and Mesh gateways) used within Outdoor Device Networks (ODN). The TALQ Gateway represents the standardised interface between an ODN and the CMS. The TALQ Protocol, and therefore the TALQ Gateway, is network agnostic and independent of the underlying communication technology.

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