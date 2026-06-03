Monetary and financial statistics – April 2026

MACAU, June 3 - According to statistics released today (3 June) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to retreat in April 2026. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans* decreased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation grew 0.1% whereas demand deposits dropped 11.4%, M1 thus fell 8.1% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 0.2%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, decreased 0.6% to MOP854.4 billion. The shares of Macao pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 32.1%, 44.1%, 7.4% and 14.7% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits* decreased 0.6% from the preceding month to MOP831.9 billion while non-resident deposits* dropped 2.0% to MOP341.0 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector rose 2.9% to MOP262.9 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector fell 0.3% to MOP1,435.8 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 18.9%, 45.0%, 9.0% and 25.6% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector* fell 1.2% from a month ago to MOP478.1 billion. On the other hand, external loans* rose 11.5% to MOP604.9 billion. As a result, total loans of the banking sector grew 5.5% to MOP1,083.0 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 21.2%, 37.9%, 20.0% and 17.0% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-April 2026, the overall loan-to-deposit ratio increased from 71.2% at end-March to 75.4%, whereas the ratio for the resident sector decreased from 44.3% to 43.7%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 51.8% and 46.0% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio decreased from 4.7% at end-March to 4.4%.

* Resident and non-resident deposits, as well as domestic loans to the private sector and external loans, cover both individuals and enterprises.

Detailed information is available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly