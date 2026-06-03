36th Macao Arts Festival presents the newly adapted Cantonese opera Lotus Heart Tickets are available through the Cotai Ticketing

MACAU, June 3 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 36th Macao Arts Festival (MAF) will present the newly adapted Cantonese opera Lotus Heart on 6 June. Tickets for the performance are already on sale through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing. Residents and tourists can also purchase tickets through the Cotai Ticketing from 12pm on 4 June (Thursday).

The newly adapted Cantonese opera Lotus Heart by the Zhen Hua Sing Cantonese Opera Association, will be staged at the Sands Theatre on 6 June, drawing on the legend of the Chinese mythological figure He Xiangu, and telling the story of her ascension from a life of hardship to attaining her place among the immortals. Starring renowned actors Chu Chan Wa and Mok Weng Lam, alongside a cast of local artists, the production showcases the full range of the female leading role (zhengdan), the male leading role (wenwusheng) and the clown role (chousheng). The stage design also incorporates AI technology, presenting a refreshing experience on Cantonese opera for the audience. Tickets for the performance Lotus Heart are also available through the Cotai Ticketing from 12pm on 4 June. Ticketing hotline: 2882 8818. Online ticket reservation is available at www.cotaiticketing.com.

The classic ballet Swan Lake by the Shanghai Ballet, the local productions The Old House of Orchid by the Dirks Theatre Arts Association and The Night of Zheng Guanying – Environmental Dance Theatre by the Hou Kong Dance Group, as well as the play Her Dynasty by The Nine Theatre, will still be staged successively. A 30% discount will be offered when purchasing tickets for two performances of the following local programmes: Lotus Heart, The Old House of Orchid and The Night of Zheng Guanying – Environmental Dance Theatre.

Tickets for the programmes of the 36th Macao Arts Festival are on sale through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2840 0555. Online ticket reservation is available at ticketing.enjoymacao.mo.

For more information about the programme, outreach activities, ticket purchase, discounts and Enjoy Macao Ticketing outlets, please visit the MAF’s website (www.icm.gov.mo/fam), follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao Arts Festival”), or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao).