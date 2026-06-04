Leveraging Macao’s Strengths as China-PSC Platform: IIICF Deepens Key Infrastructure Co-operation between China and PSCs

MACAU, June 4 - The 17th IIICF to Be Held in Macao from 10 to 12 June

To further leverage Macao’s role as a “precise connector” between China and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), the International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum & Exhibition (IIICF) has continued to bring together political and business resources. and facilitate international corporate co-operation since relocating to Macao in 2012, and has become a key platform for promoting infrastructure co-operation between China and PSCs. To date, it has attracted 60 minister-level guests from PSCs, and the total value of partnership agreements signed so far has reached USD 19.5 billion. Thirteen forums and side activities related to China-PSC infrastructure have been held, fully demonstrating Macao’s function in enhancing bilateral and multi-lateral economic and trade co-operation.

In 2023, IIICF started releasing “The Report on Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Infrastructure Development Index and Macao’s Achievements in Belt and Road Initiative”, providing valuable intellectual support and practical guidance for infrastructure co-operation between China and PSCs. According to the Report, the overall infrastructure index for PSCs has been on a steady rise for three consecutive years, reflecting tremendous market potential and growing market confidence. Of the nine PSCs ranked, Brazil tops the infrastructure development index, while countries such as Portugal and Angola see growing demand for energy transition and transport upgrades.

Advancing key benchmark infrastructure partnerships between China and PSCs

Drawing on Macao’s role as a China-PSC platform designated by the Central Government, with statistical insights from authoritative index data and the event’s precise supply-demand matching, IIICF has facilitated a number of flagship benchmark infrastructure partnerships between China and PSCs. These include a cross-sea bridge in Brazil, an industrial park in Angola, social housing, transport, and logistics facilities in Mozambique, and drinking water infrastructure in Timor-Leste. This has created a virtuous cycle of co-operation involving “index analysis + forum enablement + project implementation”, while further strengthening IIICF’s influence and appeal in the field of China-PSC infrastructure co-operation.

IIICF, the highest-level annual event in the global infrastructure sector with the greatest scale and impact, has been accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI). The 17th IIICF, jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR Government and the China International Contractors Association, will be held from 10 to 12 June (Wednesday to Friday) at the Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. To date, over 3,500 political and business leaders have confirmed their attendance.

Facilitating high-quality infrastructure co-operation between China, PSCs, and other countries with a focus on green, low-carbon development and digital, intelligent innovation

Taking the theme of “Boosting Green Digital Infrastructure Connectivity”, IIICF will adopt a three-in-one approach of “forum + exhibition + meetings”, featuring more than 250 thematic and side activities, including the release of “The Report on Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Infrastructure Development Index and Macao’s Achievements in Belt and Road Initiative (2026)” and the 12th China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Infrastructure Cooperation Forum. With an 8,000-square-metre exhibition space, IIICF aims to drive high-quality infrastructure collaboration between China, PSCs, and the rest of the world, showcasing the global influence of the “China Construction” brand.

Industry professionals are welcome tovisit IIICF’s official website (http://www.iiicf.org/) for the latest updatesand information.