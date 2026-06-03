Engineering Services Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2030

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The Business Research Company's Engineering Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The engineering services sector is experiencing steady expansion as industries continue to rely on specialized expertise to support increasingly complex projects. Driven by evolving demands across various sectors, this market is positioned for consistent growth over the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, factors influencing its progress, regional insights, and key trends shaping the future of engineering services.

Engineering Services Market Size and Growth Projections Through 2026

The engineering services market has demonstrated consistent growth in recent years. It is forecasted to increase from $1141.89 billion in 2025 to $1174.33 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. This upward trajectory in the past is largely due to the expansion of industrial infrastructure projects, the rising complexity of engineering standards, growth in automotive and manufacturing sectors, greater dependence on third-party engineering expertise, and the availability of advanced design tools.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its steady rise, reaching $1371.48 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.0%. This forecasted growth is driven by increasing demand for digital engineering platforms, a stronger focus on sustainability-driven design, expansion of smart infrastructure projects, a need for faster product validation processes, and growing integration of software and hardware engineering. Key trends expected to influence the market include rising adoption of integrated engineering solutions, greater use of simulation and testing services, increased attention toward automation and robotics engineering, expansion of multidisciplinary project delivery methods, and a stronger focus on lifecycle engineering support.

The Scope and Role of Engineering Services

Engineering services extend comprehensive consulting support for companies seeking expert insights and solutions. Firms in this field typically handle various stages of product development, from evaluation and design to simulation and testing, providing vital assistance to their clients in bringing projects from concept to completion.

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Steady Economic Growth as a Major Driver for Engineering Services

One of the fundamental factors propelling the engineering services market is steady economic growth observed in both developed and developing countries. This consistent rise in economic activity, income, and production fuels investments in infrastructure, industrial expansion, technological upgrades, and construction projects—all of which require specialized engineering skills. For example, in April 2024, The International Monetary Fund (IMF), a US-based financial organization, projected the global economy to grow at a steady pace of 3.2 percent in both 2024 and 2025, mirroring the rate seen in 2023. Advanced economies are expected to experience a slight rise in growth, moving from 1.6 percent in 2023 to 1.7 percent in 2024, and 1.8 percent in 2025. This overall economic stability and gradual growth directly support the expansion of the engineering services market.

Regional Overview of the Global Engineering Services Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global engineering services market. Western Europe ranked as the second largest region in terms of market size. Other key regions covered in the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global industry trends and opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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